The 2021 season will look dramatically different for the Lake Havasu swim team.
After an unusual season that included mostly virtual meets, the Knights are looking to compete against other swimmers this fall.
“It does feel different,” senior Aaron Miller said about the upcoming season. “We do this once a year and these months fly by.”
Virtual meets provided an unusual format for competition, which were completed in less time than most swim meets with multiple teams in the same pool. With the meets finishing sooner, the swimmers had less time between their events.
Another difference is the team will travel to multiple meets in Yuma and Kingman and receive the full experience of an away meet. The Knights didn’t travel to Yuma last season because of the pandemic. The team will also swim in Phoenix this year, another location where they didn’t compete during the 2020 regular season.
“I’m very excited to go and travel again because when you get to swim against people that are fast, it motivates you to try to keep up with them,” senior Kira Pope said. “Last year, when we did our virtual swim meets, some of the teams didn’t send in their times so we just did a meet where there was no one we were going against.”
Last season, the Knights took 14 out of its 25 swimmers to the Arizona Interscholastic Association State Swim and Dive Championships in Mesa. Qualifying for state is the team’s ultimate goal, but the 2021 season could bring more challenges with the return to normalcy. There will be more teams competing this season after some pulled out in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“It’s going to be harder this year than it was last year,” Knights head coach Giulia Dickinson said. “Last year because of covid and some teams not participating throughout the state, you just had to be top 32 in your event. This year, they sent those standard times again. So you’re going to have to make the time to go, which was faster than some of us did last year.”
When asked if this season feels different than last year, Dickinson said “not yet,” but added that her mind could change once the Knights open the season against Cibola in Yuma on Sept. 2.
“This will be their first real road trip (since 2019),” Dickinson said. “Yuma is where is our bigger competition is.”
Notable returners on the boys side include Miller and Will Buckman, who are both poised to have a great season, according to Dickinson. She also expects great seasons from Nate Andrews, Tristan Green, Josh Caton, Cade Burgener.
Carver and Pope are among the girls returners after qualifying for state last season. Dickinson said she doesn’t have a large girls team this year with only 12 on the roster, but they’re a strong squad with mostly returners.
“For the first time in a while, I think our girls relay teams are going to be really solid,” Carver said.
Although making state is the ultimate goal, Dickinson said her main objective is make sure the team has a season and make it as normal as possible during a lingering pandemic.
“I know there’s still a lot of uncertainty with how all of this is going to play out with numbers, covid and quarantine, but I’m going to do everything I can to keep it as normal as possible,” Dickinson said. “I know other coaches around the region and around the state are in the same boat. From the ones that I communicated with, we are going to take every precaution humanly possible to make this year, our ‘normal’ year.”
The Knights open the season against Cibola High at Cibola Aquatic Center in Yuma. Havasu will host five meets this season with their first one being against Chandler at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on Sept. 16.
Swimmers to watch
Aaron Miller
“Aaron is my old soul. He wants to win, but he wants the team to win,” Lake Havasu head coach Giulia Dickinson said.
Aubrie Carver
“Aubrie is a competitor,” Dickinson said. “She dives into that water and she’s going to do everything that she can to be the first one to hit the wall.”
Will Buckman
“Will is my class clown. He just wants to have fun, but he wants to win,” Dickinson said.
Kira Pope
“Kira just has a pure love for the sport and she respects the sport,” Dickinson said.
