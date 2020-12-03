Coming off a four-win season, Lake Havasu girls basketball coach Karen Rockwell said this year will be about building cohesiveness, as she heads into her third season at the helm.
“It just wasn’t a meshed team (last season),” Rockwell said. “This year, we’re really focusing on teamwork and everybody getting better together as a team instead of just a few. My biggest thing is teamwork and to work as a team. That’s the big thing that I want this year.”
The Knights had plenty of struggles in last year’s 4-18 season including a 0-8 record in the 4A West Valley Region and ending the season on a 10-game losing streak. It was Havasu’s third straight year of single-digit wins.
To improve upon recent struggles, not only will team chemistry be a factor, Rockwell said it will come down to the girls’ work ethic.
“Just work hard as they possibly can at their potential,” Rockwell said. “That’s all you could expect from them. If they give 100 to 110%, I’ll take it. That’s the biggest thing. Working hard and getting better, learning from their mistakes and try to improve on them.”
Shaking off the program’s struggles won’t come easy, as the Knights will have tougher competition after being moved up to the 5A Conference and having only one starter from last season returning. Havasu was realigned to the Desert West Region.
Teams in the Desert West include Agua Fria, Canyon View, La Joya Community, Millennium and Verrado. Agua Fria, Verrado and Millennium all competed in the 5A state playoffs with the third capturing the title.
The lone returning starter is Saydra Pappenfus, who was a member of the All-West Valley Second Team last season after averaging 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps. Rockwell said she’s bringing up five freshmen to varsity alongside six returners, four of whom are seniors. Rockwell added that one player opted out because to covid-19 concerns.
Havasu lost last year’s leading scorer Matisun Skirvin (12.6 PPG) due to her graduating.
As for the other returners, Rockwell said they’ll have ample opportunities on the floor after not playing significant minutes last season.
“Some of them didn’t get as much time to play so now they’re going to get lots of time,” Rockwell said.
Originally, the Knights were supposed to start the season at home against Gila Ridge this past Tuesday. They’ll have to wait until Jan. 5 for their first official game after the Arizona Interscholastic Association postponed winter sports to that date.
Havasu has been practicing since Nov. 9 and are allowed to continue holding workouts for now.
The Knights schedule has not been released as of press time.
As Havasu waits for the start of the season, Rockwell’s motto to her team is to “don’t quit” and always be “competitive.”
“As long as they’re coachable and they work together as a team, even if we don’t have a winning season or even if we have a couple of wins, at least we worked together as a team,” Rockwell said.
