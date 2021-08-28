After playing in one of the most unusual high school football seasons in recent memory, the Lake Havasu football team is looking forward to a sense of normalcy in 2021.
The Knights had somewhat of a true offseason including spring ball, 7-on-7 tournaments and summer conditioning workouts. After making the play-in round of the 4A playoffs last season, a full offseason program could be beneficial, since the program missed out on a normal offseason last year. The return to normalcy this summer also increased the program’s numbers and are expected to field all three teams.
“We had a good 11-week offseason program where we had a ton of athletes come in,” Knights head coach Karl Thompson said. “The best day was about 158. We were about 75 strong all summer.”
The Knights finished 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the 4A Southwest Region in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. The shortened 2020 campaign ended with the team losing 62-28 to Casa Grande in the 4A Conference play-in round. It was the Knights’ first postseason since 2015.
The Knights started the 2020 season, which started in October, with an 0-2 record and were outscored 33-100 in those two contests. The Knights made tremendous strides after the slow start with a 4-1 stretch to finish the regular season at 4-3.
It was the first time since 2015 that the Knights finished a season at .500 or better and their 4-3 record was good enough to earn them a top-16 ranking in 4A. The Knights entered the play-in round as the conference’s 15th-ranked team.
“Last year we didn’t even have a spring ball or summer and we still went to the playoffs,” junior running back Isaac Stopke said. “We expect more of ourselves, especially losing that playoff game and how we did. We want to do bigger and better things.”
Stopke had break out season as a sophomore, running for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games - the former being a record for most rushing yards in a season by a sophomore.
The team lost 11 players who graduated from last year’s squad, but there’s plenty of talent returning on both sides of the ball. Stopke is among this year’s returners, who also include receiver/defensive backs Cody Pellaton, Brenton Szymanski, Quinten Anderson, Glen Adona and running back/linebacker Evan Smith. Thompson mentioned Isaiah Soto and Sam Miles as guys who had playing experience last year.
“We have a lot of returners so I feel like we’re definitely going to be a really solid team and work well together,” Szymanski said. “Last year, it was kind of tough because of a new offensive coordinator who ran a totally different offense. So we just had to learn the basics last year and then this year, we could really build off that and be more sound in that area.”
Thompson said the offensive and defensive lines are the deepest positions this season. Four of five starters on the offensive line have returned including juniors Xander Flowers and Brody Schneikart as the leaders up front. Both of those guys are expected to play both sides along with Evan Hayes.
“This offseason, every person worked,” Pellaton said. “Every person was in the weight room. If they weren’t in the weight room here, which they should’ve been, they were still somewhere lifting, getting bigger and you could see it. Every guy from last year is bigger. Every guy is stronger and every guy is faster.”
One of the team’s biggest questions heading into the season is at quarterback after last year’s signal caller Donny Fitzgerald graduated. Fitzgerald added another dimension to the Knights’ offense as a dual-threat quarterback last season. Fitzgerald passed for 1173 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 694 yards and had 11 scores on the ground.
Thompson was reluctant to name a starter at the time this article was published, saying every position was “still open.” The quarterback competition went on through August with multiple guys vying for the starting role, but Austin Head is a name to watch out for. Head was Fitzgerald’s backup last year and has taken the most snaps in practice.
“Austin has done a great job throughout the summer,” Thompson said.
The Knights will kick off the season on Sept. 3 on the road against Canyon View (4-4, 2-2 5A Northwest in 2020). Havasu will welcome Lee Williams (4-3 overall, 3-3 4A Grand Canyon) to Lee Barnes Stadium for its first home game of the season on Sept. 10
About the 4A Southwest Region
The Lake Havasu Knights will enter their second year of the 4A Southwest Region that includes Estrella Foothills, Buckeye Union, Deer Valley and Youngker - all of which are close to three hours away from Havasu.
Havasu was one of two teams from the Region to compete in the postseason - the other being Estrella Foothills. The Wolves, who were ranked No. 15 in the 4A Conference, fell 35-22 in the play-in round against No. 2 Coconino. The Knights entered the play-in round as the conference’s No. 16 ranked team before falling 62-28 to top-seeded Casa Grande.
The Knights were one game away from clinching a Regional championship last year after falling to the Wolves 48-28 during the regular season. The loss placed the Knights in second, which would be their final result in the Region standings. The Wolves ended up winning the Southwest with a 3-0 record.
Havasu beat its other three Southwest opponents by double digits last year. The Knights defeated the Buckeye Union Hawks 21-7, followed by a 47-13 victory over the Youngker Roughriders and bested the Deer Valley Skyhawks 54-28.
Havasu will start Southwest Region play at Buckeye on Oct. 8, which starts a three-game stretch where the Knights are on the road. The Knights will play the Skyhawks on the road on Oct. 22, followed by a home matchup against the Wolves on Oct. 29 and will conclude the Region schedule with the Roughriders on Nov. 12.
Players to watch
Isaac Stopke
Running back, middle linebacker
“Isaac is a tremendous runner for us,” Lake Havasu head coach Karl Thompson said. “We saw that a lot last year, putting up 1,300 yards in eight games as a sophomore on varsity. He has good vision. He runs behind his pads and he’s one of those guys that make the move if he needs to and he lowers the boom when he needs to.”
Cody Pellaton
Receiver, defensive back
“Another three-year starter on varsity. He’s been asked to do a lot in the return game, playing that bandit safety for us, to be a hybrid,” Thompson said. “To be able to come up at the line of scrimmage and play outside linebacker and he also has the speed and athleticism to cover the guys in the secondary. On the offensive side, we saw the track numbers.”
Brenton Szymanski
Receiver, free safety
“He’s been a jack-of-all-trades for us here.,”Thompson said. “From his freshman year, being an option-style quarterback, to the last couple of years, moving out to wide receiver and defensive back. He received All-Conference honors in both. He’s just a phenomenal athlete that’s able to do whatever we ask.”
Evan Smith
Outside linebacker, running back
“He was our defensive player of the year last year,” Thompson said. “First Team All-Conference, every team wanted to know where he was on the field. He was the heart and soul of the defense. He’s that guy that’s asked to do a lot of things and he does it.”
Xander Flowers
Center, defensive tackle
“Xander, we brought up as a freshman...and he was asked to take on a huge role with being the center on the varsity team,” Thompson said. “Ever since that, he’s embraced that to be the anchor on the line and he’s been able to check on the calls and there’s a reason why he’s a First Team All-Conference player.”
Brody Schneikart
Guard, defensive tackle
“Spent a lot of time in the weight room. He’s got a lot stronger and has a great football IQ, understands the game and he’s very competitive,” Thompson said.
