Heading into Tim Rodriguez’s second year as coach for the Lake Havasu volleyball program, the expectation is clear.
“Our goal is always the same,” Rodriguez said. “We want to make state.”
The Knights’ chemistry is already there for an improved season, as most of the girls played together this past year for Fever Volleyball, a local club team. A normal offseason that included summer workouts and the annual Gold Medal Squared Camp could be also critical for the team to increase cohesiveness after missing out on those activities last summer.
“I think it was really beneficial for us to all get into the gym together and start that connection before the season,” senior Carly Cordero said.
Cordero was one of the girls that played for Fever Volleyball and was third on the team in kills last season at 40. Cordero is one of the team’s six seniors this year, which also includes returners Morgan Kross and Ashley Traffecanty.
The team has five juniors including Olivia LeGrand and Kamryn Kletschka, who both had valuable experience on the floor in 2020. Aubrey Becker, who Rodriguez described as a “standout” player during the summer, is the only freshman to make the team this season.
“She’s very athletic and tall and you can’t coach height,” Rodriguez said about Becker. “We got to see her this summer and she’s very fluid with her blocking. She has really good timing on her blocking and we expect a lot of big things from her coming up.”
Seniors Kate Romer and Natalie Ramirez are two key additions to the team. Romer made the squad as a senior after not playing volleyball since her freshman year. Ramirez, who played softball for the Knights last spring, transferred to LHHS last year, but didn’t make the move in time for volleyball.
“Morgan, Kate, Carly, Ashley, I coached them all for half the season as a freshman coach,” Rodriguez said. “To see them all now as seniors is pretty cool. It’s kind of come full circle, so for all of them to be together for this last senior year, it’s their last hurrah so hopefully, we’ll have some success to send them off well.”
Compared to last year’s pandemic-shortened season, a notable difference for the upcoming year is three tournaments on the Knights’ schedule – one of them being the team’s annual Mary Jo Goldey Invite on Sept. 11. The Knights will head to the Wolves Classic Volleyball Tournament hosted by Estrella Foothills on Sept. 3-4 and will compete in the Fourth Annual Colorado River Volleyball Tournament at River Valley High School on Sept. 18.
“I’ve never played in a tournament at varsity before so I’m super excited to have the opportunity to do that,” Kross said. “That’ll be a great way for us to experience that and start working together a lot more.”
All three tournaments will take place before the Knights begin the 5A Conference Desert West schedule at home against Canyon View on Oct. 1.
Last season, the Knights went 3-8 overall and 1-5 in a tough Desert West Region, which includes reigning 5A Conference State champion Millennium. Verrado and Canyon View were other Desert West teams to make the state playoffs. The six-team region only had five teams in 2020 due to La Joya Community not playing because of its school district opting out of the season.
“To be the best, you have to beat the best and we have the best in our conference and we get to go test ourselves against them,” Rodriguez said. “We’re not afraid of a challenge.”
The Knights will begin the season when they host Lee Williams on Aug. 31.
About the 5A Desert West Region
The Desert West features reigning 5A State Conference champion Millennium, which looks like a title contender again this season. Last year, the Tigers went 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the Region and defeated the Cactus Shadows Falcons 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-20) in the 5A title game.
It was the Tigers second state title in three years and third consecutive 5A Championship appearance. The Tigers ended the regular season on a 13-game winning streak after losing the opener to the Falcons 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 13-15).
Since they were realigned to 5A in 2018, the Tigers have ruled the Desert West with a 27-1 record in the region. Millennium has a 46-2 overall record during the same span, according to AZ Preps 365.
The Desert West also includes the Verrado Vipers and Canyon View Jaguars, two teams that made the 5A playoffs last year. The Vipers went 9-6 overall and 6-2 in the Desert West. The Jaguars were 6-8 overall and 3-4 in the Region.
As the No. 11 seed, Verrado lost in the first round 3-1 (25-18, 14-25, 12-25, 9-25) to Sunrise Mountain. Canyon View, as the 15th seed, was swept 3-0 (7-25, 9-25, 9-25) to No. 2 Horizon.
Lake Havasu’s only Desert West victory came against Agua Fria in a 3-2 win. The Owls finished winless last year in the region with a 0-7 record and were 3-12 overall. La Joy Community didn’t compete last season because of the Tolleson Union High School District opting out of the season due to the pandemic.
Players to watch
Carly Cordero
Middle blocker
“Carly is our senior leader and we’re expecting her to lead by example and she’s already shown that ability,” Lake Havasu head coach Tim Rodriguez. “She’s going to be our voice of reason…we just expect that leadership out of her.”
Kate Romer
Opposite hitter, middle blocker
“Kate hasn’t played since she was a freshman, but she came back and made the team as a senior,” Rodriguez said. “So I know that takes a lot of guts to not have practice and do some things and come out there and work hard through some summer programs that we had made the team.”
Ashley Traffecanty
Setter
Natalia Spencer
Setter
“Ashley and Natalia are both senior setters, so we expect them to be those quarterbacks on the floor to distribute the ball and lead the offense,” Rodriguez said.
Olivia LeGrand
Libero, setter
“Probably our most athletic player,” Rodriguez said. “She can do anything she puts her mind to so we just need her to be focused and she’ll probably be one of our strongest players this year.”
Morgan Kross
Libero, outside hitter
“Morgan, Kate, Carly, Ashley, I coached them all for half the season as a freshman coach, to see them all now as seniors is pretty cool,” Rodriguez said. “It’s kind of come full circle, so for all of them to be together for this last senior year, it’s their last hurrah so hopefully, we’ll have some success to send them off well.”
