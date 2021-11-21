Entering his first year at the helm, Lake Havasu boys basketball coach Tanner Kelly expects his team to compete every time they step onto the hardwood this season.
“Expectations this year is to have a group that’s going to play hard, a group that’s going to play together and we’re looking to change the culture here,” Kelly said. “As far as the team is concerned, we’re looking to go 1-0 each time we play.”
The Knights struggled for most of last season, ending the campaign 2-11 overall and 0-8 in the Desert West Region. Nine of their losses were by double digits. Their only two wins were against Yuma and River Valley.
The program’s last winning record was in 2017-18 when the Knights went 11-8. Since that season, the Knights have gone 13-34 overall and 2-22 in Region play. The Knights last made the playoffs in 2016 with a 14-6 overall record.
Even though the program hasn’t had recent success, Kelly doesn’t want to look at this season as a rebuilding year.
“We’re not looking into the concept of rebuilding,” Kelly said. “It’s a matter of building the foundation we set last year. We had a lot of underclassmen that played. We have most of the guys that started last year back.”
One of last year’s starters is senior Gerard Bolden Jr., who is commonly referred to as “junior” by his teammates. Bolden Jr. was the only Knight to have All-Desert West recognition last season, earning honorable mention.
The senior is eager to start his final high school season.
“I’m just ready to play,” Bolden Jr. said.
His expectations for his senior season are simple: compete.
“Just to come out with a better mindset than we did last year,” Bolden Jr. “Always get better, win more games and be more competitive.”
Other notable returners include Brenton Szymanski, Josh Doyle, Timmy Costa and Mason Sain, all of whom are seniors. Kelly said Doyle had a great showing during offseason workouts and is expected to be one of the team’s leaders this season.
“He’s really coming along,” Kelly said about Doyle. “He’s showing a lot of great maturity and leadership over that time period. He’s really working his tail off.”
Kelly mentioned Costa is a player who put in work during the offseason and expects Sain to be an interior player. Szymanski hasn’t joined the team due to the football team competing in the state playoffs. He’s expected to join the team this week, as the football team lost in their first round game on Friday.
As for his underclassmen, Kelly mentioned guys like Luke Zegers, Christian Alexanders, Jacob Singleton and Evan Cook, as a group that’s “coming together.”
“One thing about this squad is they’re holding each other accountable and that’s all you could ask for,” Kelly said.
“If you’re going to have a winning program and a program in general, you have to have guys that are leaders and that is what they’ve shown so far.”
The Knights hosted six other schools for a scrimmage on Nov. 16. The purple and gold scrimmage against Kingman Academy of Learning and Mohave Accelerated. Each scrimmage had three eight minute quarters and each school played two teams.
Scores and stats were not kept during the scrimmages.
“We started off well, we just need to learn how to finish,” Kelly said after the Knights scrimmaged against Kingman Academy. “A lot of our guys made mental mistakes there.
“The first four minutes of the first eight minutes were pretty solid and then we had too many turnovers, not communicating on defense and so those are things we’ll fix in film and fix in our game planning.”
The Knights tip-off the season on the road against the Glendale Cardinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
