Coming off another tough season, the Lake Havasu girls basketball team aims for improvement under new head coach Charles Welde.
“Let’s try to slow some games down,” Welde said. “Let’s do a little more half court stuff. Let’s focus on protecting the ball. Turnovers are breakaways and that’s how the game can get out of hand in a hurry and really get back to fundamental basketball. That’s kind of what we’ve been hammering with these first two weeks of practice.”
Last season, the Knights went 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the Desert West Region. Eight of their nine losses were by double digits and lost by an average margin of 39.2 points. The program’s only win last year was a 27-24 road victory over a Glendale team that finished that season winless at 0-13.
The LHHS girls basketball program hasn’t had a winning season since 2016-17 and have a combined record of 10-53 over the past four seasons. The Knights were 11-9 during their winning season in 2016-17, but missed the 5A state playoffs.
“I talked to them and went look, you're getting beat by 80, we need to get beat by 60 and then beat by 40 and then beat by 20 and then be within 10 in the last couple of minutes,” Welde said. “That’s the reality of the situation.”
With the Knights losing four seniors from last year’s team, this year’s group will feature a mix of young players and returners. Hannah Gayo, Celeste Switzer and Raya Greene are part of the returning group while Maria Mack returns to the team after a year away from the squad.
Mack last played with the team during the 2019-20 season when she was a sophomore. During that season, Mack was the Knights third-leading scorer at 6.0 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
The senior was on varsity as a sophomore and freshman. Mack didn’t play her junior season due the pandemic and spent most of her time in physical therapy rehabbing knee injuries.
“We plan to start at the basics and work our way forward,” Mack said. “Just be an in-shape team and have good fundamentals, work hard and build our way up to the season.”
The offense is expected to revolve around Mack and Gayo, both of whom could provide a high-low game, Welde said.
“We’re really happy with what Maria brings to the table already,” Welde said. “Score, put her low, she could be the ball handler, she’s going to be tough to handle.
“Hannah is excellent with the ball. She protects the ball, delivers the ball.”
Welde said Greene is expected to have a role as an outside shooter and Lauren Roach is someone who could provide a presence inside the paint. Welde’s daughter Brynn, a six-footer, is expected to have a role off the bench.
The Knights last scrimmaged on Nov. 16 at Lee Williams and 15 girls made the trip. Charles said he finalized his roster to 12 after the scrimmage. Prior to the scrimmage, Charles said there was a group of girls playing for the final five to six roster spots.
Now with the team intact, Havasu will focus on its season opener Tuesday at home against Glendale. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lake Havasu High School gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.