After finishing 12th in last year’s state tournament, the Lake Havasu girls golf team are looking to return to the tourney.
“That’s the goal,” sophomore Britteny Gomez said. “Definitely to try and play our best. There’s a lot of new potential on the team. Just play better than last year, that’s for sure.”
In the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II State Championships last year, the Knights had an up and down performance that led to their total score of 822 - 35 strokes behind 11 place finisher Desert Mountain.
The team lost five seniors, but have a solid three golfers returning from last year’s state-qualifying team in Gomez, junior Xanthia Still and senior Gia Jehle. All three are expected to compete for the top three spots after they each worked on their game this past offseason.
A core of underclassmen are expected to rotate in No. 4 and 5 spots on the lineup throughout the year. Ava Gordon, Anna Anderson, Savanna Nordgren, Julia Conley and Chloe King are the golfers looking to fill those final two spots.
“We’ll have a good group of underclassmen that are going to be battling for those spots to start, which will make practice a lot more exciting because they’re going to put in that effort to really play well,” Lake Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said.
In last year’s state tournament, Gomez recorded a 201- the lowest score on the Knights. Jehle finished at 207 while Still recorded a score of 246 in the tourney. Last season’s state-playing experience motivates the girls to make it back and take it a step further.
“We could definitely make it to state,” Still said. “We made it last year and I think the freshmen are really good, so we’re going to have a really good team.”
“Now we know what we need to do to get there,” Gomez said.
A difference for the team this season is more girls tried out, leading to a larger roster. Wojcicki said there’s 8-10 more girls on this year’s roster, which could bring more competition among the golfers.
“There’s more people on the team this year and it’s all new people so it feels different,” Jehle said.
The Knights officially opened the season on Aug. 26 in a three-team match with Lee Williams and Mohave at Chaparral Country Club in Bullhead City. The match was played after this article was published.
Havasu won’t play at home until Sept. 23 when they host Millennium on the East Course at the Lake Havasu Golf Club. The Knights will play only three home matches this year with the other two being against Lee Williams, Mohave and St. John Paul II Catholic high schools. Havasu will play those three schools on Oct. 11 and Oct. 20 at the West Course at the Golf Club.
The Knights will travel to the Phoenix area to face Canyon View, Willow Canyon and Millennium at Sun City Country Club on Aug. 30
“If we make it (to state), it’s another accomplishment in our book,” Wojcicki said. “As we get there, to play better than we did last year, especially for those golfers that played last year to play better again.”
Golfers to watch
Xanthia Still
“She spent the offseason up in Flagstaff, retooling her swing and working on a couple of things,” Lake Havasu girls coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “She put in the offseason time and effort.”
Gia Jehle
“She really loves the game of golf and really wants to keep playing after high school,” Wojcicki said. “She’s really looking to put the time and effort to improve upon her stats from last year and to get the college coaches to notice her.”
Britteny Gomez
“She’s a sophomore and is looking great,” Wojcicki said. “She’s been working all summer.”
