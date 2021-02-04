The second day of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Western Regional tournament was canceled due to high winds in Lake Havasu City on Thursday.
B.A.S.S. officials made a decision after the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory warning until 6 p.m. There’s a lake wind advisory in effect on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.
According to a press release from Bassmaster, the wind advisory is forecasting sustained winds of 25 miles per hour with gusts over 40, making the lake unsafe for boaters.
“With a strong north-northwest wind blowing right down Lake Havasu, it can get very dangerous,” B.A.S.S. Nation Director Jon Stewart said in a statement. “The safety of our anglers is always our first priority.”
Lake Havasu State Park Manager Daniel Roddy said winds were stronger than usual before sunrise Thursday morning. He added that heavy winds in the early morning were “somewhat unusual.”
“We see days with plenty of heavy winds here,” Roddy said. “To have them be that heavy between 5 and 6 a.m. this morning, it’s not something we often see. The wind conditions, based on my experience, higher gusts we only see is during daylight hours.”
The tournament will resume Friday with the full field of 177 anglers in the boater and non-boater divisions competing. Anglers in the regional tournament hail from Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Matthew Wong of California currently sits atop the standings after hauling in five bass that weighed in at 18 pounds and eight ounces on Wednesday. Wong currently has a six-ounce lead over Washington’s Taylor Smith, who caught five bass at 18-2 and Montana’s Jay Evans is in third with his five bass weighing in at 17-10.
Arizona’s Steve Lund currently has the highest weight from the state at 16-1, which is good for fourth place.
The final day of the regional competition will begin at 7:15 a.m. at the state park on Friday. Weigh-in is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. at Windsor Beach inside the state park and that portion of the tournament will not be free and open to the public. The weigh-in will be livestreamed on bassmaster.com.
According to NWS Las Vegas, sunny temperatures are expected on Friday with a high of 71 degrees with wind speeds between 9 and 13 mph. Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 20 mph.
“Keeping our fingers crossed for a great day tomorrow,” Roddy said.
