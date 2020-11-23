With the start of the season delayed, the Lake Havasu girls soccer team will have extra practice time as they wait to compete in January.
“With covid, things have kind of changed in our minds,” Knights head coach Josh Kistler said about his expectations for the season. “This year, we just want the girls to be able to play soccer.”
Havasu won’t start its season until Jan. 5 after the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted in a special meeting last week to postpone winter sports competition.
Originally, the Knights were scheduled to begin their season on the road against rival Mohave on Dec. 1. A matchup with Lee Williams on Dec. 8 was supposed to follow the season-opening game. As of press time, Havasu does not have any games scheduled on the Arizona Preps 365 website.
Havasu is still allowed to practice and the team has conducted workouts since Nov. 9. Schools in Mohave County were given the OK to start winter practices after the county met the AIA’s metrics regarding covid-19 earlier this month.
When the season does officially start, the Knights will look build off a 10-5-1 season, which ended with a 5-3 loss to Mohave in the 4A play-in round. The 2019-20 campaign was also the second straight season that Havasu won a 4A West Valley Region Championship.
The girls will have tougher competition this year, as they were moved up to 5A and were realigned to the Desert West region. The five other teams in the Desert West had a combined 39-20-5 record last season.
“With us going to 5A this year and leaving 4A, obviously the competition is a lot stiffer,” Kistler said. “I’m hoping we could do well and hold our own.”
The Knights will have 11 seniors returning, nine of which were starters from last season. Among those returning seniors are Kendra Park and Izzy Kistler, who both earn top honors in the West Valley last year. Park was named the region’s Offensive Player of the Year and Kistler was awarded the West Valley Defensive Player of the Year honor.
“My expectations is I want us all to go out and have that winning attitude,” Park said. “If we go out and have pride and win, then I feel like we’ll play up to the level that we know we could play at.”
According to MaxPreps, Park was Arizona’s leading scorer last season at 42 goals. It was her second consecutive season with over 40 goals after scoring 46 as a sophomore.
For the Knights to get over the hump during her senior year, Park said it will come down to the team’s collective effort.
“We all need to put into that extra step of effort,” Park said. “When we all put in effort, that’s when we all start playing good and start getting more and more goals and we start winning games. So if we put in an extra step and work hard then I feel like we could make it (to the state tournament bracket) instead of the play-in game.”
Summer Evans, who was an All-Region First Team member last year, is another returning senior who is expecting to make a deep playoff run in her final prep season.
“We all just have to focus at practice, get our passing game back together and really dial it in with each other,” Evans said. “We’ve all played together almost all four years so it’s finally like us, all the seniors, coming together.”
