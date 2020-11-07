If you were to take a walk around Rotary Park in the mornings, you’ll most likely see a group of elderly folks playing a pickup softball game on one of the fields. These softballers are part of the Havasu Senior Softball League, which includes members who are 50 years of age and older.
The league has been around for approximately 30 years and one of its longtime members, David Moore, has been involved with league for 22 years since he moved to Lake Havasu City. Moore plays catcher in the league and serves as the public information officer of Havasu Senior Softball.
“It gives us something to do,” Moore said. “We’re retired, so it gives us something to do and these guys love to play ball. We’re not all good, some are very good, but everybody gets to play. Everybody has a good time and we enjoy being out here even in the summer time.”
The league plays throughout the year, but for eight weeks from January to February, the league plays with at least six teams with numerous winter visitors joining in the fun. Each game is nine innings.
The league is always looking for new players women are also welcomed to join. The league currently has only has one woman playing. Havasu Senior Softball also operates batting cages at SARA Park as a 501(c) non-profit organization, which will open on Nov.14.
The youngest member is 52 while the oldest is 88. Members are either retired or semi-retired and have worked in various occupations such as ministers, firemen, policemen, and as an Air Force general.
Moore said the league has about 25 to 30 local residents play throughout the year and during a normal winter that number increases to approximately 80.
“With that, we’re able to have six teams and play our league,” Moore said. “This year we might only have four of five teams because a lot of the winter visitors even from the Midwest aren’t coming out or from Washington or Oregon.”
Moore doesn’t expect many winter visitors as usual this year, especially those from Canada, because of the covid-19 pandemic.
League president Tom Stark said they had had shut down the league for 8 to 9 weeks due the city’s covid-19 regulations. Stark also expects to have less members and fewer teams this winter.
Moore said there hasn’t been one member infected with the coronavirus from playing in a game, but one person did contract the virus at a hospital and that person has recovered.
“We had to implement some guidelines like no after-game handshakes and minor things to keep some social distancing in mind and to keep everybody safe,” Stark said. “It is a high-risk group being a senior league. It’s an over-50 league so we had to implement things and there’s a National Senior Softball Association and they put out some recommendations on guidelines and we followed some of those.”
Stark, who usually plays in the outfield, is currently serving his first year as president of Havasu Senior Softball and has been affiliated with the league since he moved to Havasu. Stark moved to Havasu from Torrance three years ago. The league also has seven board members and each team has at one member of the board on their team. The board members are elected from within the league.
Pickup games usually take place at Rotary Park on Mondays and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and are free. For those who are interested in joining this winter, there’s a $50 fee and the deadline to join is Nov. 30. To join you could contact Moore through phone either at 928-855-2727 or 928-706-0164.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Stark said. “We usually go out and have a burger after the game and there’s a lot of friendships that are created. It was a great way to get acquainted with the community and meet people in the community and get involved.”
