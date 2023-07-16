Sensational Alcaraz ends Djokovic’s Wimbledon reign in final thriller

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning Championship Point in the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday.

 Julian Finney/Getty Images/TNS

LONDON — Carlos Alcarez ended Novak Djokovic’s remarkable Wimbledon success run when he fought to a stunning 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 triumph for a first title at the grass court grand slam and second at the majors on Sunday.

Alcaraz, 20, regrouped from a poor first set and saved a set point in the second to win a sensational battle of the tennis generations against his 36-year-old opponent in 4 hours 42 minutes on first match point.

