Multiple Lake Havasu swimmers will compete at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Swim and Dive State Championships in Mesa this weekend.
The Knights will be represented in 14 events across both boys and girls divisions during the two-day meet.
In the boys events, Aaron Miller (200-yard individual medley, 500 freestyle), Will Buckman (50 free, 100 butterfly) and Joshua Caton (100 backstroke) are the Knights that will compete in the individual events. On the girls side, Olivia Badaracco (200 free), Aubrie Carver (200 IM, 100 back) and Fiona Janik (100 butterfly, 500 free) will swim in the individual events.
Havasu will have representatives in the relays in both boys and girls divisions. The Knights will compete in both 200 medley and freestyle relays. The boys will compete in the 400 free relay.
Caton, Nathan Andrews, Miller, Buckman, Lane Burgener, Eryn Vegas, Tristan Green and Cade Burgener are the Knights slated to compete in the boys medley relay. Cade Burgener, Andrews, Junior Bolden, Green, Buckman, Vegas Caton and Lane Burgener are the Knights who qualified for the 200 freestyle relay.
The boys 400 relay includes Green, Caton, Buckman, Miller, Andrews, Vegas, Bolden and Cade Burgener.
As for the girls, the Knights will be represented by Badaracco, Carver, Janik and Nikole Wolf in the 200 medley and freestyle relays.
The Division II finals will take place over two days, beginning Friday and concluding on Saturday.
The Knights last competed at the Colorado River Regionals at the Valley Aquatic Center in Yuma on Oct. 29-30. Havasu placed third in both the boys and girls divisions behind Cibola and Gila Ridge.
Carver was the only Knight to an individual event. The senior placed first in the 100 backstroke finals with a time of 59.71. Badaracco came in second in the event at 1:00.32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.