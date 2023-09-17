Shohei Ohtani's time with Angels has not been a waste. It's elevated him to be who he is now

The Los Angeles Angeles' Shohei Ohtani during a game with the Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, in Anaheim, California. 

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Shohei Ohtani remains an Angels player only in a technical sense.

The Angels placed Ohtani on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique muscle on Saturday and ruled him out for the remainder of the season. The morning after the conclusion of the World Series, the 29-year-old Ohtani will officially become a free agent.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.