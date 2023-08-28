Simone Biles wins record-setting 8th US all-around title in San Jose

Simone Biles sticks her landing on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 27.

 JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO/Bay Area News Group

SAN JOSE, Calif. — When it was all over and Simone Biles had finished her magical performance on the floor at the SAP Center, San Jose let her hear it.

The entire place went into a frenzy, fans leaping to their feet, little girls crying and adults shaking their heads in disbelief. Biles hugged her coaches, fist-bumped her teammates, waved to the crowd and finally bent over to catch her breath.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.