Simone Biles wins record-setting 8th US all-around title in San Jose

Shohei Ohtani doubled to key a two-run third inning, leading the Angels to a 3-1 win over the New York Mets in the first game after Los Angeles announced the two-way superstar had torn an elbow ligament. Ohtani finished 1 for 2 with three walks. New York dropped below Washington into last place in the NL East — the latest the Mets have been in sole possession of the cellar this late in a season since 2005. Patrick Sandoval allowed one run over six innings of two-hit ball. Senga gave up two runs and struck out 10.