Havasu 95 Speedway held its sixth event of its season on Saturday with six different divisions racing on the track.
The Bandoleros were the first race of the day with Keller Meechudhone crossing the finish line first. Meechudhone (time of 17:41.547) finished 0.430 of a second ahead of runner-up Weston Marthaler (17:41.977). Chase Burgeson finished third in the 20-lap race at 17:43.232.
Meechudhone drove the fastest lap of the race in the 14th, completing the lap at 17.819 seconds.
In the Sam Nichols Electrical Factory Stocks race, William Guevara came in first with a time of 10:37.852. Kevin McKinney was the race’s runner-up, finishing 1.770 seconds behind Guevara with a time of 10:39.622. Darryn Keirns placed third at 10:39.955. The stocks race was 25 laps.
Jacob Quartaro, who was disqualified from the race, drove the fastest lap in the eighth with a time of 18.197 seconds.
The 25-lap Legends race was won by Bradley Erickson with a time of 28:46.437. Tristan Swanson (28:46.910) came in second while Jake Bollman (28:47.134) finished third. Bollman had the fastest lap of the race with a time 16.364 seconds in the third.
Jeremy Orozco finished ahead of Tyler Savage in the Get it in Gear Street Stocks race, which lasted for 35 laps. Orozco finished with a time of 34:11.294 and was 0.585 of a second faster than Savage, who had a time of 34:11.879. Orozco had the race’s best lap with a time of 16.479 seconds in the third.
Darrin Secord placed third with a time of 34:20.898.
The Southwest Tour Trucks made its season debut on Saturday with Brandon Schilling coming in first with a time of 18:04.727 in the 35-lap race. Ronnie Davis placed second at 18:06.279 and Mike Kelperis finished third at 18:08.006. Schilling drove the fastest lap of the race at 16.581 seconds in the second.
In the final race of the day, the 602 Modifieds finished with a win by Jaron Giannini, who recorded a time of 13:48.102. His best lap came in the fourth at 15.620 seconds, which was the best overall in the race. Doug Hamm finished second at 13:50.982 and Kayli Barker placed third at 13:54.455.
Havasu 95 Speedway will host its next event on March 6, which will be a night race. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and racing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Five divisions are scheduled to race on March 6 including the Sigma Engineering Pro Late Models, 602 Modifieds, Get it in Gear Street Stocks, Sam Nicholas Electrical Factory Stocks and the Havasu Wiring Outlaw Karts.
