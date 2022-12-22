Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 23 points and Frankie Collins added 12 points and a career-high 11 assists to help Arizona State beat San Diego 91-67 for its ninth win in a row. Cambridge made 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Warren Washington had 18 points and four blocks for Arizona State (11-1). Cambridge scored Arizona State’s first nine points in an 11-2 run that culminated when Washington threw down a dunk that made it 30-23 with nearly-6 minutes left in the first half and the Sun Devils — who made a season-high 14 3-pointers — led the rest of the way. Eric Williams Jr. led the Toreros with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and nine rebounds.