Junior guard Tyi Skinner

Junior guard Tyi Skinner followed new ASU coach Natasha Adair from the University of Delaware to Tempe, where she has helped lead the Sun Devils to a 7-4 record through the first 11 games of the 2022-23 season.

 Cronkite News

TEMPE – Jaddan Simmons, the third-leading scorer on the ASU women’s basketball team last season, could have decided to leave the program in the offseason in the midst of a coaching change and losing both the team’s leading scorer and its leading rebounder.

However, Simmons, who has ASU in her blood with her dad having played football for the Sun Devils and her mom, cousins, aunts and uncles also attending the school, stayed the course, trusting in new coach Natasha Adair.

