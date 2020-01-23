After a hot start, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team could do little to slow down the hot shooting from Deer Valley in a 66-36 win for the Skyhawks.
Thirteen different players scored for Deer Valley, including 15 from leading scorer junior Jackson Leyba. Seven 3-pointers in the third quarter allowed them to pull away for a lopsided win.
“I definitely was proud of the way they came out,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “You can’t ask for any more of the way they played in the first quarter. We just got to get better every game. Our kids don’t give up and that’s why I keep coming back here.”
Lake Havasu (9-10, 0-4 West Valley) jumped out to a 10-2 lead early on, but the Skyhawks closed the first quarter with 12 unanswered points to pull ahead.
The Knights were unable to connect from the field in the second quarter until senior Jayden Azar hit a 3 with 25 seconds left in the period. Havasu scored only five points in the quarter and trailed 30-15 at the half.
Deer Valley’s third quarter barrage was the knockout punch for a Knights team which is severely short-handed.
The Skyhawks entered the game as the eighth-ranked team in the 4A Conference.
“We were down 15 at the half, which is pretty good against a team like this,” said Darnell. “With our lack of depth, over the course of the game, it’s going to wear you down, you’re going to run out of gas.”
Azar led Lake Havasu with 15 points. Sophomore Junior Bolden added seven.
Late in the game, junior Cameron Ayers landed hard on the floor going after a pass and hit his head on the floor. He left the game and did not return. His status is unknown going forward. Havasu is already without junior Casey Gates and sophomore Brenton Szymanski, who are both done for the season with injuries. Sophomore Cody Pellaton missed his second straight game with an illness.
Today, the Knights will conclude a busy week when they face Buckeye Union in a non-region game on the road at 7 p.m.
