Despite generating interest from numerous NCAA Division I programs, Kendra Park felt right at home when she visited the University of Mary campus, a D-II institution in Bismarck, North Dakota.
“It was a really great environment,” Park said. “The school was small, but it was like a perfect fit and the team, I really enjoyed them. They were like a family. Yes, they’re serious, but they know how to have fun and they do a lot of bonding and I feel like it’ll be a really healthy environment to be around.”
The Lake Havasu soccer standout signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue her athletic career for the UMary Marauders. UMary’s women’s soccer team competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Park signed her NLI in front of immediate family at the AB Concourse on the Lake Havasu High campus.
Notable Division I programs that were interested in Park were Boise State, Bowling Green, Louisiana State University, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Jacksonville University and the Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina.
“I was doing a lot of research on the schools and they redshirted a lot of people due to covid so they can get their seasons back,” Park said. “I’m pretty sure if I had gotten an offer by them, it wouldn’t have been a full-ride like this school.”
Park’s education was another factor in her decision, as she wants to pursue a career as a pediatrician.
Two people who were by her side at the signing were her parents, Anthony Park and Marcella Barron.
Anthony Park described her daughter’s signing as a “proud dad moment” and Barron said she’s “nervous” about sending Kendra to college out of state, but added “she’ll do well” in the next phase of her life.
“The fact that Kendra is able to achieve this is a big thing,” Anthony said. “I wasn’t able to do that and no one else in our family had gotten that far. The fact that she chose this particular school, not just because they offered, but because she had valid logical reasons to help her pursue her medical career.”
“She’s amazed me from day one, but I never thought that she wouldn’t do it,” Barron said. “Very proud of her.”
Kendra scored 90 goals in 36 career varsity games and recorded over 40 goals in each of her sophomore and junior seasons. As a junior, Kendra scored 42 goals, the most in Arizona, according to Maxpreps. She also set a school record for most goals in a game at nine in a 13-0 win over Peoria on Jan. 28.
During her sophomore season, Kendra scored 46 goals, which was the second highest in the state. She only played three games as a freshman. Kendra also plays for the East Valley Football Club based in Mesa. She plays for the 2003 girls team.
After a tremendous sophomore season, Kendra realized that playing at the next level could be a reality.
“That’s when my dad and I decided to start looking for colleges, get recruited, make film and then I got here,” she said.
