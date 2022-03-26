The Lake Havasu High School girls softball team has its first conference win under its belt.
On Friday, the Lady Knights hit the road to Verrado High School where they beat the Vipers 11-4.
Head coach Kar Thompson says it is nice to get the first conference game of the season out of the way.
“Alysen Rieth and Alexis Martin pitched well, and all the girls had good barrels on the ball,” Thompson said.
The Lady Knights play their next game on Tuesday, a rematch against Verrado High School. This time LHHS will host the Vipers for a 3:45 p.m. game.
