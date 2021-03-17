The Lake Havasu softball team rebounded from a season opening loss with a 20-2 road victory over Yuma Catholic on Wednesday.
The Knights mercy-ruled the Shamrocks after five innings and scored in every inning. Havasu had 15 hits as a team with eight of its nine players in the starting lineup getting a hit.
“They did a great job being aggressive at the plate and came out right away in the first inning,” coach Kari Thompson said. “We put six in the first inning and they set a good tone. We saw a pitcher that threw a lot of strikes so it was nice seeing my girls selecting a good pitch to hit and really putting some hits together today.”
During a 6-0 first inning, the Knights went through the order once with Aubrie Carver and Natalie Ramirez, the top two hitters in the order, getting two at-bats in the frame. Yuma Catholic didn’t score until the fourth inning when the Knights had a 16-0 lead.
Havasu scored twice in the second, added four runs in the third and scored another four times in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Carver and outfielder Leah Huffman had three hits apiece and they each reached base in all of their plate appearances. Carver went 3-for-5 with three singles, three runs and stole two bases. She reached base the other two times on an error and fielder’s choice.
Huffman was 3-for-3 with a double and two singles along with reaching base on a walk and being hit by a pitch. She also had three steals.
Second baseman Shauna Misiak knocked in two runs, scored three times and walked twice during a 2-for-2 day. First baseman Ali Grogan had two RBIs and went 2-for-4 in her at-bats. Outfielder Ashleigh Alba drove in three runs and was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Riley VanDeweghe (1-for-3, RBI), Yeime Ruiz (1-for-5, RBI) and Natalie Ramirez (1-for-3, two RBIs) each had one hit.
“My top of the lineup did a good job getting on base and the middle did a good job of producing RBIs,” Thompson said.
Alysen Rieth started for the Knights and recorded six strikeouts, allowed two runs and two hits in four innings. She shut down the Shamrocks in order in the first three innings. Alayna Johnson closed the game in the fifth.
“She had good velocity and was really pitching well throughout,” Thompson about Rieth.
Havasu is scheduled to host its first game in its new venue on Friday. The Knights will welcome North Canyon to Havasu with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. It will be the Rattlers season opener.
Baseball
The Lake Havasu baseball team dropped to 0-2 to start the season after falling to Yuma Catholic 2-0 on the road on Wednesday.
The Knights will look to get their first win of the season Friday when they host North Canyon in their new venue. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. It will be the season opener for the Rattlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.