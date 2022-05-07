The WNBA will begin its 26th season this weekend with many intriguing storylines, including the potential retirements of Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, the return of Becky Hammon as a coach and the absence of Brittney Griner. The Mercury's All-Star center remains in Russia after being detained following her arrival at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17. Russian authorities say a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Her status has been changed to “wrongfully detained" and she has a hearing set for May 19. The league plans to honor Griner this season with a floor decal that will feature her initials along with her number 42. It will appear on the home court of all 12 teams.