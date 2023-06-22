Spartan Havasu soccer advances to nationals in Kansas

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for a second social media video in which he flashed a gun. The NBA announced the suspension on Friday. Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated. It is the second time he has been suspended within four months for showing a firearm on social media. He was suspended eight games in March after a video showed him with a gun in a strip club. The second video surfaced in May and showed him briefly flashing a gun while riding in the passenger seat of a car.