Spartan Havasu soccer advances to nationals in Kansas

The Spartan Havasu Academy 2004 boys soccer team won the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup held in Boise, Idaho, and will advance to the national championships in Wichita, Kansas, in July.
The team consists of Jose Alvarado, Jaden Baker, Angel Castaneda, Jesse Dominguez, Damian Juarez, Jorge Lerma, Jessie Pelayo-Garcia, Nery Sanchez and Oswaldo Sanchez.
“They got their start playing for the Havasu Lions, but as they progressed and wanted to work harder, they got connected with the Spartans down in Tucson and they were able to play at the highest levels in Arizona,” parent and coach Jarrett Portz said.
Most of the boys travel every single weekend to attend practices and tournaments.
“A few of these boys did go up to Idaho in past years, but this is really a record number of boys representing Lake Havasu this year,” Portz said.
