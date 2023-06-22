Spartan Havasu soccer advances to nationals in Kansas

The 2004 Spartan Havasu Academy soccer team poses after winning the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup held in Boise, Idaho.

 Courtesy Photo

The Spartan Havasu Academy 2004 boys soccer team won the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup held in Boise, Idaho, and will advance to the national championships in Wichita, Kansas, in July. 

The team consists of Jose Alvarado, Jaden Baker, Angel Castaneda, Jesse Dominguez, Damian Juarez, Jorge Lerma, Jessie Pelayo-Garcia, Nery Sanchez and Oswaldo Sanchez. 

