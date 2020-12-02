Havasu 95 Speedway held its second event of the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Nov. 28 with six different races taking place.
In the first event of the day, Jacob Quartaro placed first in the Sam Nichols Electrical Factory Stocks race, which was 20 laps. Lap times of the race were not available on the speedway’s website.
The Pony Stocks race followed with a win by Bory Molina (19 minutes, 32 seconds, 171 tenths), who edged out James Teets (19:32.282) in the 35-lap race by 0.111 of a second. Cody Parenteav finished nearly behind Teets in third at 19:32.801, followed by Lindsey White coming in fourth at 19:33.471.
Molina (10:51.216) was victorious again in the Enduro Sport Class race, beating Gary Gordon by a difference of 15.245 seconds. In the 35-lap Get it in Gear Street Stocks race, Tyler Savage crossed the finish line with a time of 22:59.811 and was 1.327 seconds ahead of Jay Henson. Brent Delay came in third with a time of 23:01.580.
Sam Jacks was the winner of the 602 Modifieds race, which lasted for 50 laps. Jacks finished with a time of 27:36.044 and was 0.778 seconds ahead of runner-up Eddie Secord.
In the final event of the night, Parker Malone won the Sigma Engineering Solutions Late Models race at 41:15.346. Malone finished 4.710 seconds ahead of Mike Weimann. Saturday’s event was the first race of the season for the Late Model Series, which lasted for 100 laps.
The date and time for the speedway’s next event has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.