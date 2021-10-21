The Lake Havasu cross country team took home a couple of Region titles on Wednesday.
The boys and girls competed at the Colorado River Region meet at Laughlin Park in Nevada and placed first in both divisions. It’s the fourth consecutive Regional title for the girls program. Knights coach Erika Washington was also voted Region Coach of the Year for the boys and girls divisions.
The Knights had two Region champions in both races. Katie Bell won the girls race with a time of 20 minutes and 39 seconds. Joshua Lumpkin placed first in the boys division at 17:41. Both Bell and Lumpkin also earned All-Region First Team honors for their top finishes.
Other Knights who earned First Team honors were Celeste Switzer (second, 22:07), Lorena Hansen (third, 22:23), Nathan Merrill (third, 18:22) and Tyler Aston (sixth, 19:26). First Team honors go to the first seven finishers.
Runners who finished from eighth to 14 place earned Second Team honors. All-Region Second Teamers for the Knights were Emily Jackson (11th, 25:38), Makenna Wiese (14th, 26:34), Alexander Gallegos (eighth, 19:28), Jaime Henson (ninth, 19:38) and Brett McMillan (11th, 19:52).
Other schools that competed in the Regional meet were Mohave, Lee Williams, Kingman, Parker, Needles and host school Laughlin.
Girls golf
The Lake Havasu girls golf team won its final match of the regular season Wednesday at the Lake Havasu Golf Club.
The Knights shot a team total of 172 in a four-team match. Havasu finished 49 fewer strokes than St. John Paul II (221). Lee Williams finished at 235 while Mohave scored 303.
Sophomore Britteny Gomez led the way for the Knights, shooting a 41 (5-over par). Freshman Ava Gorden also shot a solid round, finishing with a 42. Senior Gianna Jehle shot a 44, followed by Chloe King recording a 45 and Julia Conley finishing at 49.
The Knights win solidifies their spot in the state tournament, holding the 10th overall ranking in Division II as of Thursday.
The AIA Golf State Championships for Division II is scheduled for Monday at the Omni Tucson National course. Both D-I and D-II girls tournaments are taking place on the Sonoran course. Tee time for Monday is set for 9 a.m.
Boys golf
Lake Havasu golfer Adan Sanchez was short of qualifying for the state tournament as an individual after playing a few rounds at Laughlin Ranch in Bullhead City.
Sanchez fell ¾ strokes short of clinching a spot in the tournament, Knights coach Nate Koch said. On Tuesday, Sanchez shot a 42 and recorded a 41 on Wednesday.
The junior was one of the Knights’ top golfers this season, finishing with the team’s lowest score three times this season.
