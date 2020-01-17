Although his body has paid the price, Mat Olson has blended a passion for BMX and Volkswagen into a positive message for the youth and a productive business.
Olson, a Lake Havasu City native, originally began racing BMX bikes at the age of 7 after he saw a stunt show in Havasu.
“I signed up for racing the very next day,” he said. “25 years later, I own my own stunt team promoting BMX and racing. And to be back in my home town, it’s cool.”
Olson, 32, began riding professionally for a stunt team and travelling nationally when he was 19.
While he was living in Fort Worth, Texas, Olson, and driving a Volkswagen Square-back at the time, Olson was fortunate to come across someone who would sell him a Bus.
A man who had seen him around town followed him one day and tracked him down to ask if he was interested in buying the Bus. Olson believed it was a little out of his price range, but struck a deal.
“He was selling it for $6,000, and I didn’t have that kind of money, but I told him I was going on a BMX tour for 45 days and the pay was $6,200,” he said. “He waited the 45 days and never posted that it was for sale and when I came back, that’s how I came to own the Bus.”
Olson used his bus to travel the country from coast to coast attending BMX and VW shows.
“When I was at all those shows, I saw kids everywhere with bikes at all the VW shows, I thought why don’t I portray the same love I have for BMX and creative and positive lifestyles?,” he said.
He travels with ramps along the side of his bus to VW shows all around the country and advertises for shows just like Buses by the Bridge.
Olson tries to spread a positive message to the youth about safety as he himself has suffered through a plethora of injuries, such as knee reconstructions and head injuries.
He now owns a business which has been in the running for three years called Aircooled Entertainment, which he goes on tour with and promotes a positive message.
“It’s something fun and it’s something for the kids,” he said.
