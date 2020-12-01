Lake Havasu High’s search for a new baseball coach has officially ended.
Cullen Stahl has been named head coach of the baseball program and he is no stranger to the school. Stahl is a former Knight and was part of the program’s 3A state winning championship team in 1993 under Larry Kiszczak.
“We are extremely excited to have Cullen on board,” Lake Havasu High Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna said in an emailed statement. “Cullen is an alumni of Lake Havasu High School with a lot of experience in the baseball world. Cullen brings with him a plethora of knowledge and values the term ‘Student- Athlete.’ We know Cullen will do an excellent job!”
During his prep days, Stahl played shortstop and was a four-year varsity player. After graduating Lake Havasu High, Stahl played college ball at the College of the Desert near Palm Springs, California.
Stahl returned to Havasu in 1998 as an assistant coach for the junior varsity squad and joined Kiszczak’s varsity staff a year later until the latter’s retirement in 2015. Stahl’s last coaching stop, which was four years ago, was an assistant at Lee Williams, where he also taught for five years.
This will be Stahl’s first head coaching job at the varsity level and he’s currently in his first year teaching social studies at Thunderbolt Middle School.
“I’m excited to just get back to coaching,” Stahl said. “I’m excited to get there especially after this long, long, long layoff and start getting after it and getting some wins.”
Stahl said he stepped away from the diamond because he felt “burnt out” after his 16 previous years of coaching, but has since felt “rejuvenated” after his four-year hiatus. He has spent time watching Knights baseball as a fan during the past few years.
“Kit (Borg) is one of my best friends and my dad coached last year so it hasn’t been like I haven’t been around,” Stahl said. “I’ve seen all their games. I’ve seen them play. It’s not completely new. I do know how some of the kids play.”
Havasu only played 12 games last season after the Arizona Interscholastic Association canceled spring sports last March due to the covid-19 pandemic. The shortened season ended with a 5-5-2 record for the Knights.
In 2019, Havasu finished 17-10 overall and 7-1 in the 4A West Valley Region and ended its season with a 5-1 loss to Thunderbird in the 4A play-in round.
Borg served as the head coach on an interim basis last season after former coach Craig Bolton died in December 2019 after suffering a heart attack.
The Knights were moved up to 5A and have been realigned to the Desert West Region for the 2021 campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.