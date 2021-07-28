KINGMAN — For Sarah Torgerson of Kingman, her career in martial arts was sparked after being told she “couldn’t do it.” Since 2018, Torgerson has become a kickboxing state champion and climbed her way up to a youth instructor at Kingman Riot MMA.
Torgerson has always been athletic, but martial arts is a new passion. After friends told her she couldn’t handle martial arts, it fueled her fire to prove them wrong.
Since then, Torgerson has become the 2021 Arizona International Kickboxing Federation (IKF) kickboxing champion and is undefeated at 3-0.
“It’s a different level than your regular softball, volleyball. It takes crazy discipline,” Torgerson said.
Torgerson trains six days a week and sometimes multiple times a day. Outside of training, she enjoys skateboarding and spending time with her family. She said having teammates at the gym has helped her grow as an athlete.
“If they weren’t there for me I would just be hitting a bag that didn’t hit back,” Torgerson said.
Besides her state kickboxing title, Torgerson said her biggest achievement is teaching kickboxing to kids ages 8-15. She fell into the role as an instructor after her coach and owner of Kingman Riot MMA, Brian Skinner, saw how she interacted and connected with the “tiny warriors.”
“So being able to teach those guys, that’s a huge accomplishment for them to keep coming back to class,” Torgerson said.
Torgerson said the hardest part about training and competing is cutting weight. Athletes have to maintain a weight in order to compete in their weight group. Torgerson said if they don’t meet their weight they’re sometimes given an hour to cut that weight before a fight starts, or be docked points or be cut from the fight.
She said for training and competing, it’s all a “mental game.” If she is mentally prepared the fight will go well, but weight is “a fight itself.”
Currently, Torgerson is preparing for the regional kickboxing competition in November. There are a few competitions throughout the remainder of the summer that she might fight in to keep herself busy, but she said she’s going to “keep her nose down,” and get ready for her November fight.
Along with hours of lessons and training, the biggest lesson she’s learned is to not let fear take over. “If you’re scared to do it, do it anyway,” Torgerson said. “That makes a real champion.”
Sarah, good for you...keep pushing forward. Always remember cutting weight will make your mind stronger, there's a purpose. Go after your dreams. Visualize and achieve, the future is yours to conquer.
