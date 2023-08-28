Steelers QB Kenny Pickett turning to new helmet technology to help avoid further concussions in 2023

In this file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett rolls out to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Atlanta. 

 Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered two concussions during his rookie season, but he is hoping some new technology and a new helmet will reduce the chances of another head injury during the 2023 season.

Pickett will be wearing the VICIS Matrix QB helmet, which this year was graded as the safest quarterback helmet in the NFL and NFLPA's joint laboratory testing results.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.