Steph Curry comes through in the clutch, wins Tahoe golf tournament

For all his wondrous feats on the basketball court, Stephen Curry has made only one game-winning, buzzer-beating, walk-off shot in the NBA — a 20-foot jumper to lift the Golden State Warriors over Houston on Jan. 21, 2022.
Now he has one in golf.
One day after his electrifying hole-in-one, Curry rolled home a dramatic eagle putt on the final hole Sunday to win the American Century Championship near South Lake Tahoe.
Curry dropped his putter, flung his hat into the air and dashed into the arms of his wife, Ayesha. Moments later, he found his dad Dell for another hug. Fans at Edgewood Tahoe chanted “MVP! MVP!”
This marked Curry’s first victory in the celebrity event in Stateline, Nev. He had finished fourth three times.
And, yes, it was impossible not to compare the final putt — from about 18 feet, by Curry’s estimate — to a game-winning 3-pointer in basketball.
“It’s very similar,” Curry said on NBC’s broadcast. “I had more time to think about it in this scenario. I’ve always dreamt of this: 18th green, before a big crowd ... thankfully it went in, which is insane.”
Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player, became the first active professional athlete to win the ACC since 2000 (Tennessee Titans kicker Al Del Greco). Curry finished with 75 points in the modified Stableford scoring system, two ahead of former professional tennis player Mardy Fish.
Fish and Curry are friends, and they traded good-natured banter all day along with the third member of their group, former San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (who finished third). After missing his birdie putt on No. 18, Fish walked past Curry and told him to “make it.”
That’s exactly what Curry did, sparking another exuberant celebration.
“Those last five feet felt like slow motion, because it was right on line,” he said of the triumphant putt. “I still can’t believe I made it.”
Curry trailed Fish by three points with one hole left, when a fan/clown inserted himself into the action. The spectator screamed during Fish’s swing on No. 18 — intentionally, according to NBC reporter Roger Maltbie — causing Fish to pull his tee shot into the trees.
That probably was meant to help Curry, but he was visibly angry after the incident.
Fish punched his next shot onto the fairway and eventually recovered to make par. If he had made birdie on the hole — a strong possibility, because No. 18 is a par-5 reachable in two shots — he and Curry would have headed to a playoff tied at 75.
Fish, who won the Tahoe event in 2020, was gracious about the aborted tee shot on No. 18.
“It was kind unfortunate to not have a full swing there, and then obviously a layup,” he said. “It is what it is. ... But Steph played great. I know he’s desperately wanted to win this thing, and he’s good enough to win it, so I’m glad he did.”
Asked about the fan’s scream, Curry said, “I hated it. In that moment, I felt embarrassed for all the other fans. There was so much great love from 99.9% of the fans, and you had one guy who loses his mind for a second.”
Curry led the tournament after Friday’s first round and again after Saturday’s second round. The format rewards aggressive play, and Curry took advantage by making three eagles (including two Sunday) worth six points each, plus the hole-in-one (worth eight) Saturday.
Still, he knew the final round would bring fresh nerves. He received a text from 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples on Saturday night, encouraging him to stick to his routine and pretend he was a professional golfer for a day.
Curry also benefited from the Warriors’ mid-May exit from the NBA playoffs. They were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals on May 12; that gave him an extra month of golf practice compared to last year, when the Warriors won the championship on June 16.
Plus, he knows how to navigate late-game pressure. Even if Curry has just the one game-winning buzzer-beater for the Warriors — defined as 0:00 on the clock when the ball goes through the net — he has made seven other game-winning shots with less than five seconds left.
That experience translated to the golf course, in Curry’s mind.
“The reps on the court definitely help, not being afraid to take chances and not being afraid of the results,” he said. “Basketball is my craft, my job, my passion. You put so many hours into it ... but golf has a special place in my life. It’s kind of my therapy.”
Curry had many chances to pull away from Fish on the back nine Sunday, but his putting betrayed him. Curry’s par putt on No. 11 and birdie putt on No. 13 both stopped inches short of the hole, and then he missed a 5-foot par putt on No. 14. He ultimately made four bogeys on the back nine.
If this were stroke play, he shot even-par 72 on Sunday after posting 69 on Friday and 73 on Saturday. That left him at 2-under-par for the tournament.
Saturday’s hole-in-one at No. 7 provided the signature moment of the event, punctuated by Curry’s jubilant dash to the green. LeBron James’ retweet of the video and epic celebration was viewed nearly 19 million times on Twitter as of Sunday evening.
On the same hole Sunday, Curry hit a solid tee shot about 20 feet past the hole. Then he three-putted, missing his 6-foot par attempt with a tentative stroke. He quietly walked off the green, deflated — a striking contrast to Saturday’s scene.
A few hours later, he was back to making jubilant dashes. Soon thereafter, he fielded a good-natured question in his press conference: Would he retire from basketball now that he’s won at Edgewood?
Curry smiled and referenced the collective bargaining agreement between players and the NBA.
“Y’all seen those CBA terms?” he said. “Life is good in the league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.