There is still time to sign up for high school volleyball this fall.
Lake Havasu High School will be holding volleyball tryouts for 9th through 12th graders next Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Athletes will not be allowed to participate in the tryouts until they have completed their paperwork however. The athletics packet is available to download on the Lake Havasu High School website under the “Athletics” tab. All forms included in the packet must be filled out and returned to administrative assistant Danica Kitchel in the front office.
Head coach Tim Rodriguez said anyone trying out for the team is asked to wear tennis shoes and school approved shirts and shorts. Volleyball players are also asked to bring their own water as well as a mask that will be required during down time.
