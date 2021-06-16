For over 25 years, Wes Sinclair has coached swimmers throughout the country in the high school, club and college levels.
While coaching at Savannah College of Art and Design – an NAIA program in Georgia – his long term plan was to eventually land a job with a Division I program in either the Southeastern Conference or the Big Ten. He looked to be progressing on that route after leading the SCAD Bees to their first national titles in back-to-back years in 2009-10.
He loved his time at SCAD, but while in Savannah, Sinclair realized where his true passion lies.
“My best fit would most likely be coaching clubs where I get to watch kids of eight to 10 years grow into senior level swimmers and then possibly off to college or not,” Sinclair said. “You can’t do that in college. You get kids three to four years max and with the club situations, you get to dictate exactly what the training atmosphere is.
“My forte is developing swimmers rather than having them for the last few years of their career.”
Sinclair officially took over as head coach for the Lake Havasu Stingrays Swim Team in February after previously coaching club programs in Tennessee, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Miami, Ohio and Washington.
When the opportunity came to coach in Lake Havasu City, Sinclair didn’t hesitate to move, saying he saw the potential in the Stingrays program.
“There’s talent everywhere in the country, and there’s no reason we can’t produce national level swimmers here,” Sinclair said.
The year round weather, outdoor recreation, the aquatic community and the Colorado River were things that drew Sinclair’s interest into moving to Havasu. He said the year round weather “lends itself to year round training.”
“It’s got a small town feel,” Sinclair said. “Yet there’s plenty to do and I love the outdoors obviously, so you can’t get much better than Arizona.”
Before coaching, the Wisconsin native was a competitive swimmer himself. He competed for a club team called the Las Vegas Gold Swim Team before moving on to the collegiate level at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
While at UWEC, Sinclair was a 13-time NAIA All-American and captured national titles in both 100 and 200 breaststroke events in 1990. At the time, he set the NAIA National record in the 200.
After a successful career as a competitor, Sinclair graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, but decided coaching was the path he wanted to pursue. He started his coaching career as a high school coach in Milwaukee from 1992-95. While in Milwaukee, he was an assistant coach for a club team in nearby Shorewood.
In 1995, he received the opportunity to coach at the Division I level as a graduate assistant for Auburn University. His time with the Tigers allowed him to learn from legendary swim coach David Marsh. Sinclair also swam for Marsh during his club swimming days in Vegas.
“It was a change in culture because before David Marsh got there it was a dying program,” Sinclair said about his time in Auburn. “He came in with a vision of winning a championship, and his first couple of years right before it got there were a challenge, of course, because people were not used to the focus of a champion.”
Both men’s and women’s teams won multiple National Championships during Marsh’s tenure at Auburn. The men won eight titles in 12 years from 1997 to 2009. The women won five titles in six years from 2002 to 2007. Marsh also served as the head coach for the women’s United States Olympic Swimming Team in 2016.
When Sinclair’s time with the Tigers ended in 1996, he started his club head coaching career in a town named Kingsport, Tennessee. Shortly after, he returned to Milwaukee and led a squad to a Junior National Men’s Team Championship.
Before he went on to have his own successful coaching career, he never forgot advice given from Marsh.
“I went straight from Auburn to Tennessee to my first club job and he said ‘Sometimes you need to draw on your history and experience,’” Sinclair said.
“Between him and David Westfall in Shorewood, Wisconsin, you can’t be exactly like your favorite coach who mentored you, but you can draw on some of those things that help you get through your first few years and it did.”
