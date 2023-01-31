The Havasu Stingrays swim team made waves at the Polar Bear Plunge meet in Yuma with eight swimmers qualifying for USA Swim Regionals at the last-chance qualifying meet.
“It was just really neat,” Stingrays coach Candis Martin said. “They all worked really hard and it was a very rewarding experience.”
A total of ten swimmers will be representing the Havasu Stingrays at the regional meet at Moon Valley Country Club Feb. 24-26.
“A lot of the times when you go into these meets and you want to try to do your best, you can kind of lose sight of everybody else,” Martin said. “But this meet I think it was really cool to see the support from the swimmers to help each other achieve those times, the comradery and how they were cheering during each event.”
Anna Bengard, 11, was recognized as the high-point champion of her age group and qualified for regionals in nine events: 500-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter individual medley, 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter breaststroke and the 50-meter fly.
Bradley Brown, 14, qualified for regionals in six events: 200-meter individual medley, 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter fly, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle.
Hannah Coss, 9, and Joseph Durocher, 10, both qualified for regionals in the 50-meter freestyle. This is Coss’s first time qualifying for USA Swim Regionals. This was both swimmers’ first time qualifying for USA Swim Regionals.
Madi Sondrol, 14, qualified for regionals in four events: 500-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle. Sondrol also competed in the 1600-meter race for the first time at the Polar Bear Plunge meet – which comes out to 66 laps in the pool.
Aubrey Vessells, 14, qualified for regionals in three events: 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, and 50-meter freestyle. Vessells also qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke.
Ella Phelps, 10, qualified for regionals in five events: 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter backstroke. This is Phelps’s first time qualifying for USA Swim Regionals.
Josie Roman, 16, qualified for the regional meet in the 100-meter freestyle. This is Roman’s first time qualifying for USA Swim Regionals.
Payton Reeves, 11, and Brianna Baumkirchner, 10, both qualified for the regional meet prior to the Polar Bear Plunge.
The other swimmers that represented the Stingrays at the Polar Bear Plunge meet were: Sofia Coss, 11, Zoey Bengard, 7, Caron Blair, 10, Carter Blair, 13, Annabella Coss, 12, Charles Franklin V, 9, CJ Hernandez, 15, Juliet McCorkle, 11, Malcolm McCorkle, 8, Owen Neill, 8, and Alison Roman, 14.
“It’s pretty incredible to see a smaller team that only comes to the meet with only 19 kids that shows up in a way that is recognized across the entire meet,” Martin said.
