There aren’t many opportunities to swim under the London Bridge and 27 swimmers got that chance Tuesday morning.
The Lake Havasu Stingrays Swim Team hosted the Eighth Annual Coach Mike Memorial Lake Swim at the Bridgewater Channel. A total of 23 Stingrays participated in the Lake Swim along with four triathletes with local ties – Marcel Rinzler, Teresa Cuckovich, Lesli Allsup and Kristy Johnston. The Lake Swim is named after Mike Taylor, a former Stingrays coach who died in 2013.
“It’s a super cool opportunity for the kids,” said Stingrays assistant coach Amanda Maltos, who was keeping time for the event. “The channel gets closed down and they get really excited because not many people get to swim the channel like this. It really works them up so that they have something to work hard for and they strive to do better and get better times every year. It’s really a good opportunity for them to make some goals.”
Rinzler, who has raced in various half marathons and triathlons in Lake Havasu City, was the first swimmer to complete the three-mile course in one hour and 16 minutes. It was Rinzler’s first time swimming in the event after having interest in participating in past years. He hasn’t been able to swim in the event due to his duties as a firefighter in Orange County.
“You get excited for it beforehand and once you’re doing it, you realize how far it is,” Rinzler said. “It’s farther than you think it is, but it was really neat to have all the support from the local law enforcement to shut the channel down and give us a safe place to swim today.”
This year’s three-mile swim was different from previous years as the course ran along the Bridgewater Channel instead of the usual route going from Havasu Landing Casino to Windsor Beach. Tuesday’s course started at the beach at Rotary Park, continued up the channel, under the London Bridge, to the Windsor buoy at the north end of the channel and it looped back to the starting point.
Aaron Miller said he felt “a bit chilly “and “relieved” after being the first Stingray to finish. Miller, who is also on the Lake Havasu High swim team, finished with a time of 1:24.08. He completed the original Lake Swim from Havasu Landing to Windsor before, but swimming under the London Bridge provided a greater experience than the previous course.
“It’s amazing to swim underneath the London Bridge,” Miller said. “It’s also great to have those landmarks on the side so you won’t go wildly off course in the middle of the lake.”
Rinzler described swimming under the historic landmark as a “neat” feeling.
“I looked up a couple of times as I went under,” Rinzler said. “I’ve done it on a boat several times, but never swam under it.”
The swimmers were split into three groups and each group started the Lake Swim in 10 minute intervals. There were 25 of 27 swimmers who completed the three-mile swim.
The channel was closed for motorized watercraft vehicles for two hours, but many of the Stingrays were accompanied by family members on kayaks and paddleboards. HSST event director Lacy Vessells was one of the parents who rode along the channel with the Stingrays.
“It was a fabulous event and we are so proud of our swimmers and very grateful to the community,” Vessells wrote in an email. “A big thank you to all law enforcement that help keep our kids safe: San Bernardino County Sheriffs and Fire, Mohave County Sheriffs, Lake Havasu Police, and Arizona Bureau of Land Management and thank you to the city for allowing us to shut down the channel for our event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.