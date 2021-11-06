Lake Havasu running back Isaac Stopke etched his name into the record books Friday night after eclipsing the mark for most rushing touchdowns in a season.
The junior holds the record with 27 touchdowns, breaking the previous mark of 25 held by Mitchell Wegner and Brent Michaels, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
Michaels broke the record in 2007 and tied it in 2008. Wegner tied the record in 2010. Jacob Kalgonis came the closest to breaking the record in 2015, finishing with 22 touchdowns that season.
“It means a lot,” Stopke said about his record. “We’re trying to build a culture around here and I’m going to help the younger kids. I want that record to get broken.
“Records are set to be broken. The whole goal is to have the younger kids that look up to me and (watch them) break the record.”
Stopke became the new record holder with his fourth score of the night on a 27-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. That score – his 26th of the season – gave Havasu a 21-19 lead over Coconino in the second quarter.
On top of a 312-yard performance, Stopke finished the night with five scores on the ground in the Knights’ 48-31 win over the Panthers. It was the second straight week that Stopke scored five touchdowns and the second time he’s rushed for over 300 yards this season.
As of Saturday, Stopke’s 27 rushing touchdowns were second in the state behind River Valley’s Zach Hammett (36).
It’ll be his name in the record books moving forward, but Stopke credits the offensive line for opening lanes for him all season.
“They grind every week,” Stopke said. “We’ve been grinding since (last) December and it’s starting to show.”
With one game remaining, Stopke could become the sixth Knight to rush for over 1,500 yards in a season. Stopke is 74 yards away as his season total currently stands at 1,426.
Stopke’s excellent junior season adds to the program’s history of great running backs that donned the purple and gold including Brent and Sean Michaels, Kalgonis, Wegner, Austin Stefick and Brandan Rooney.
Knights coach Karl Thompson was the head coach during the 2010 campaign where Wegner tied the season mark and when Kalgonis came close in 2015.
“Lake Havasu football has always had a great tradition of running backs even before I got here,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of great running backs that we’ve had over the years. Isaac is right there with them.”
Stopke looks to continue his tremendous junior season next Friday when Havasu (6-2, 3-0 Southwest) hosts Youngker (2-7, 1-2 Southwest) in the regular season finale.
