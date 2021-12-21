Lake Havasu junior running back Isaac Stopke earned 4A All-Conference honors for his play this season.
Stopke was named to the All-Conference Second Team after one of the most historic seasons for a Knights running back. The junior rushed for 1,659 yards and 34 touchdowns this season – the latter being a program record.
Stopke had a total of seven 100-yard rushing games and eclipsed the 300 mark twice in 2021. He had three five-touchdown games, which came in consecutive weeks, in the final three contests of the year.
The junior wasn’t involved much in the passing game, but made the most of his opportunities. Stopke had six receptions for 122 (20.3 yards per catch).
Stopke was named the 4A Southwest Region Player of the Year and earned All-Region First Team honors as a running back and linebacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.