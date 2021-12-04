Lake Havasu running back Isaac Stopke was awarded the 4A Southwest Region Player of the Year after his historic season.
The junior also earned All-Region First Team honors as both a running back and linebacker. Stopke had one of the most historic seasons in school history for a running back. The junior rushed for 32 touchdowns in nine regular season games – a single-season program record. He also rushed for 1,659 yards and had seven 100-yard games.
Stopke was also a presence on defense, finishing with 29 tackles and 5.0 sacks – the latter being a team high.
“(Coaches) knew he only played limited downs through there, but his impact was huge.” Knights coach Karl Thompson said about Stopke getting First Team defense. “Hands down, he was the Region Player of the Year, which was unanimous by all coaches.”
Thompson also earned himself some hardware, as he was named Coach of the Year among his peers. Thompson led the Knights to their third Region championship during his tenure. The Knights finished with an undefeated 4-0 record in the Southwest – the first time the team went unbeaten in Region/Section play since 2014.
“That’s an award that I see more going to our staff,” Thompson said. “And to our players because it was their execution, it was the game planning, my name goes on it, but it was a staff award. I’m not taking credit for that because it’s not just one person.”
Including Stopke, a total of six Knights were selected to the All-Region First Team. Cody Pellaton (defensive back), Dane Burnett (defensive line), Robby Schaper (offensive line), Brody Schneikart (offensive line) and Cooper Jones (kicker) were all First Team selections.
Pellaton also earned Second Team honors as a receiver and was one of four Knights to be selected to the team. Evan Hayes (offensive line), Xander Flowers (offensive line) and Austin Head were also named to the Second Team.
Several Knights also earned All-Region Honorable Mention including Brodie Chalfant (offensive line), Jayden Jameson (offensive line), Glen Adona (receiver), Dominic Crouthers (defensive back), Quienten Anderson (defensive back), Darian Walls (linebacker), James Douglas (defensive line) and Sam Miles (linebacker).
“What a great impact they made on the other teams in the Southwest Conference,” Thompson said.
The Knights finished the regular season at 7-2 overall and went into the 4A State playoffs with a seven-game winning streak. Havasu’s hot streak ended with a first round loss to Canyon del Oro on Nov. 19. The Knights, as the No. 5 seed, fell to the 12-seeded Dorados 35-21. It was the Knights’ first home state playoff game since 2015.
