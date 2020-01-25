Just by looking at the numbers, it’s easy to see that Tristan Fowler has improved this season.
However, it’s what doesn’t show up in the box score which has been the biggest difference and has impressed Lake Havasu boys’ soccer head coach Christina Gibbs the most.
“I’ve really noticed from last year to this year, he’s stepped us a leader,” she said. “Last season, I think he just felt like the pressure was all on him and this year, he’s seems much more comfortable handling that.”
Of course, the numbers Fowler has put up this season speak for themselves.
So far this season, the junior striker has scored a team-high 28 goals and is spearheading a Knights team which stands at 14-1-1 and won their first West Valley Region match of the year on Thursday.
After a freshman season in which Fowler saw action as a starter, he was expected to take a leap forward as a sophomore. He appeared to be doing so early on, as he scored 20 goals in the team’s first 10 matches. However, after winter break, Fowler scored only one goal for the remainder of the season.
“I don’t know what happened to me,” said Fowler. “I think it was just mental. The expectations I had and the expectations people had for me, I think, just made my head go too quick. I needed to slow things down.”
This past offseason he was determined to turn a corner and find a way to improve. Fowler worked with a trainer to do just that.
Gibbs applauds Fowler for stepping up to the challenge and taking the responsibility as a leader.
“We needed him to be our striker and step up in these second-half games against the tougher opponents, like in region play,” she said.
The Knights have only four seniors on this season’s roster, a stark contrast to last year’s veteran-laden squad which secured a home game in the play-in round of the state playoffs.
Fowler’s strides as both a goal scorer and a leader have been integral to the team’s success, but Havasu would not be where it is if it weren’t for improvements from up and down its roster.
He listed fellow juniors Danny Pando, Ryan Myers, Daniel Espino and Gavin Lintz as some of the members of the team who are showing such progression this season.
The Knights are currently ranked No. 15 in the 4A Conference and are once again in position to host a play-in round match this season. With the Knights featuring such a young roster, Fowler feels there is potential for the team to take even further strides next season.
“We’re going to have pretty much the same team next year and it’s a strong team, so next year we’ll be even better because we’ll have this year to work together,” he said.
As for Fowler’s future, Gibbs sees a potential for him to play soccer beyond his time at Lake Havasu.
“I think he can definitely play in college,” she said. “He’s got the work ethic and he’s got the skill. That would be amazing to see him go.”
However, Fowler doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself, instead focusing on finishing this season strong.
“I just want to bring the team as close as possible and just progress to get better as a team, while bettering myself also,” he said.
