The first day of the 41st Annual Western Outdoor News (WON) Striper Derby took place at the Havasu Riviera Marina on Saturday.
With another event at the channel, the Striper Derby moved to the Marina, where it will be from now on.
Thank you for reading!
The first day of the 41st Annual Western Outdoor News (WON) Striper Derby took place at the Havasu Riviera Marina on Saturday.
With another event at the channel, the Striper Derby moved to the Marina, where it will be from now on.
“It was at Nautical for a number of years and we were at London Bridge for a number of years before we moved here because they're doing that jet ski event in the channel,” Striper Derby director Billy Egan said. “There's a competition (Saturday) and so that kind of clogs things up and the channel's always crazy anyways. So, Jeremy Hendrick, managed Bass Pro Shops for several years so I've known him for a while there, and we're probably going to be doing all our tournaments here now.
They've done such a wonderful job with this marina. It's so user friendly and it's easy, it's new, it's got all the amenities except for a fish cleaning station but they might be working on that.”
Taking part in the tournament are 110 teams of two and six teams of individuals. Alfred and Richard Macias caught the biggest striper of the day, weighing 15.66 pounds. Jamie and Martha Nunez finished with 55.119 pounds to lead the overall team weight.
Once the teams come up from their boats, they move to the weighing station. After weighing the stripers, the teams decide whether they want to keep the fish or donate them.
“They walk up here and at that point I take their angler number and then they'll weigh their biggest striper and then they'll weigh their total weight. And then the tails are clipped so that they can't re-weigh those stripers,” Teresa Purtee said. “A striper's life expectancy is like trout, it's not very long. Well and then we have people from Anglers United with the coolers so if they don't want their fish then they'll put them on ice to take them.”
The Striper Derby is open to all who want to come out and fish around this time of year.
“This is a family fun event; anyone can come out and fish,” Egan said. “It doesn’t take a lot of skills. People come out here for the fun of it, to be with family and to have a good time. It’s always around this time of year in May, depending on when Mother’s Day lands. Typically, it’s the second week of May.”
The second day of the tournament continues Sunday, starting at 5 a.m. with the scales opening at 11 a.m. and finishing at 1 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PHOENIX — With major championship events on the horizon, Allison Hansen and her Gr…
The Phoenix Suns’ star quartet of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton looked mighty average in their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Now it’s gut check time when the Suns try to even the series in Game 2 on Monday in Denver. There’s certainly reason to believe the Suns have what it takes to bounce back. Phoenix lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round before reeling off four straight wins to advance. The biggest problem for Phoenix? This Denver team appears vastly superior to the Clippers team the Suns eliminated in round one.
Unexpected hero Akira Schmid rebounded from his only bad game and made 31 saves in Game 7 to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers Monday night in an entertaining first-round playoff series. Michael McLeod and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals in the series decider and Erik Haula and Jesper Bratt added insurance goals in game between the long-time Hudson River rivals. Coming off a franchise best 52-win season, the Devils will open the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday against the Metropolitan Division-winning Hurricanes in Raleigh, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.