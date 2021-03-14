Local youth bowlers will be taking a trip to Glendale at the end of the month to compete in the Arizona Tournament of Champions.
Six teams and 24 kids from Lake Havasu City are set to compete at the Tournament of Champions on March 27-28.
The bowlers are from the Sunday Juniors League in Havasu and are currently in the last week of its spring season, ending on March 21. The spring league currently has 10 teams and 39 bowlers ranging from 5 to 18 years old. The league also competed in the fall with 37 bowlers making up 10 teams. The age range was 4 to 18 in the fall.
The kids practice on Wednesdays and Sundays at Havasu Lanes.
“The way this kids start out not knowing anything, not knowing the lane courtesy, not knowing how to release the ball, having it in the gutter… to be able to get that first 50, or that first 100 or that first 150, it’s pretty cool to watch,” Sunday Juniors Youth Director Marcia Lynnes said.
The six teams bowl in four different divisions called the bantams (8 and under), prep (9-11), juniors (12-14) and majors (15-18). The bowlers qualified for the Tournament of Champions at the Lake Havasu Junior City Tournament on Feb. 20-21.
The teams that will bowl in Glendale are named the Lollipop Lane (bantams), the Spare Bowl (prep), Delta Strikers (junior), Pinkies Up (majors), Suckerfish (majors) and Ball Busters (juniors) – the latter two as scratch teams, meaning the score will be their pin counts. The other four teams will bowl in a handicap format, which involves a bowler’s average to level the playing field.
“Say a bowler has a 200 average, he or she would have a zero handicap,” Lynnes said. “If they had a 100 average, they would have around a 90 handicap. If their average is say 60, their handicap would be about 125. Just rough guesses here. So when a bowler bowls a game, their handicap is added to their game. It evens the playing field a bit.”
Bowling for the Lollipop Lane is Rick Canez (top scoring boy), Sara Lynnes (top scoring girl), Annabel Maddox and Emily Barney.
Daniel Tadewald (top scoring boy), Emaleah Lynnes (top scoring girl), Addison Alba, Travis Clark and Kole Castellucci make up the Spare Bowl.
Matthew Baltins (top scoring boy), Reace Brothers and Hayden Tadwald represent the Delta Strikers.
Pinkies Up includes Ryan O’Brien (top scoring boy), Holland Biermann (top scoring girl), Ashton Alba and Emmalee Ball.
As for the two scratch teams, Suckerfish is made of Sylvan Osman, Austin Hayes, CJ Stuart and Robert Minden while Ball Busters includes Zac Hindle, Austin Alba, Deuce Hindley and Andrew Lynnes.
Marcia Lynnes is the mother of Sara, Emaleah and Andrew Lynnes.
On March 6, 24 kids from the league competed in the Youth Pepsi Tournament in Phoenix held by the Arizona State United States Bowling Congress. It was the first time Havasu has gone to the tournament, according to Marcia Lynnes.
In that tournament, Clark had the highest score of any bowler, tying for second place at 701 in the boys handicap 11 and under division, which had 26 bowlers from the northern part of the state.
Adonis Alba had the next highest finish from Havasu, placing third with a score of 980 in the boys handicap 12 and up division. Brothers took fifth in the same division with a score of 931. Adonis Alba and Brothers will move on to the finals in Chandler on March 20 after placing in the top five.
“I’d say we’ve made our presence known,” Marcia Lynnes said about the Pepsi Tournament.
Marcia Lynnes said fall registration will be sometime around August and the junior bowlers are always looking for monetary and unused balls, bags and shoes donations. Monetary donations pay for tournament fees, shirts and scholarships.
