PHOENIX — Suns fans have more to be excited about from the Bradley Beal trade than just the player himself. Joining him from Washington are point guard Jordan Goodwin and power forward Isaiah Todd, two promising young players.

Both spent two seasons playing with Beal during his 11 season run with the Wizards, and their skills will be spotlighted starting Saturday, when the Suns open Summer League play in Las Vegas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.