It’s game on for a new, yet-to-be named women’s pro hockey league to launch in January after union members cleared the final major hurdle by unanimously ratifying a collective bargaining agreement and a constitution, a person with direct knowledge of the vote told The Associated Press. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association has not announced the result of the vote conducted by its 97 members. The ratification effectively clears the way to launching the new league, which will bring together the top female stars in North America, with the potential to attract Europe and Asia’s best, as well.