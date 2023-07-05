PHOENIX — Suns fans have more to be excited about from the Bradley Beal trade than just the player himself. Joining him from Washington are point guard Jordan Goodwin and power forward Isaiah Todd, two promising young players.
Both spent two seasons playing with Beal during his 11 season run with the Wizards, and their skills will be spotlighted starting Saturday, when the Suns open Summer League play in Las Vegas.
“It makes (the move) easy,” Goodwin said. “At least you know somebody, at least you can talk to somebody, at least for the first day.”
Goodwin, 24, is among the oldest players assigned to the Suns’ Summer League team. The Saint Louis University product went undrafted in 2021 and was later assigned to the Wizards’ Summer League team.
After bouncing back and forth between Washington’s G League team – the Capital City Go Go – and the Wizards, Goodwin was signed to a two-year deal in October 2022 before securing a multi-year contract in February 2023. He played 64 games with Washington.
Todd, 21, played for the G League Ignite, a one-year developmental program in Henderson, Nevada, after he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was part of a five-team trade that ultimately sent him to Washington before coming to Phoenix.
“It was exciting … I found out Brad was going and I called my agent to talk to him about it and he was like ‘Oh, yeah you’re a part of that trade too,”’ Todd said. “I immediately called my mom (and) told her I was going. I was ready to get to work.”
The 6-foot-9 forward was with Goodwin on the Capital City Go-Go and played in 18 games for the Wizards.
Not only are many Suns fans excited for Beal’s cross-country move given his success in Washington and his outgoing, meme-worthy persona, but his teammates have nothing but praise for the three-time All-Star.
“Brad, you know, I almost get emotional just thinking about us winning a championship one day,” Todd said. “Everything that he, you know, might have gone through behind closed doors and me watching him since (I was) a kid, I want him to win the championship as well. Like it’s just amazing to see.”
Todd credits Beal for his leadership during their time in Washington, saying that Beal motivated him by telling him to “live in the weight room.” It was a memorable statement since Beal is widely recognized as one of the hardest working players in the NBA.
“As far as the court, I mean he can do anything. He’s one of the best players in the game right now,” Goodwin said. “So you’re going to get everything: three level score, great leader and he’s hungry. He wants to win, and he’s excited for this new situation, too.”
There is more to NBA-vet Beal than just his work ethic and his on-court presence. Saint Louis Billikens alumnus Goodwin spent four years in the town that Beal was born and raised in and credits him for contributing to not only his hometown, but the community of D.C.
“Off the court, amazing guy. (A) mentor not only to me, but tons of kids in the D.C. area and thousands of kids back home in St. Louis,” Goodwin said. “So he’s definitely in the community … he does that first before anything.”
