It’s common knowledge that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has over 30 years of coaching experience under his belt – but did you know he spent one of those years up in Flagstaff?
That’s right – one of the two coaches at the helm of this year’s Super Bowl teams was the offensive line coach at Northern Arizona University in 1986.
Reid is often lauded as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, and you can’t help but wonder where he developed his knack for coming up with such creative plays. That one year of coaching in that town up north, not too far from us Havasuians, was a stepping stone in Reid’s legendary coaching career.
Also representing Arizona in this year’s Super Bowl is Philadelphia Eagles standout linebacker Haason Reddick.
Reddick was the first linebacker drafted in 2017 and the 13th overall pick. Reddick racked up 255 combined tackles and 20 sacks over the four seasons he spent with the Arizona Cardinals.
Reddick spent the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers, and is currently in his first season with the Eagles. Reddick returns to Glendale, where his professional football career began, to compete in one of the biggest stages in sports.
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is also no stranger to State Farm Stadium and the Cardinals. Clark was drafted in 2015 by the Seattle Seahawks, also a member of the NFC West division, meaning Clark played the Cardinals twice a year for four seasons- one game in Seattle and the other in Glendale.
Now Clark returns to State Farm Stadium, this time to compete in the most prestigious NFL game for an AFC team.
Eagles offensive tackle Brett Toth spends half his time playing professional football and the other half serving our country.
Toth graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and is now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. The Department of Defense allowed Toth to play in the NFL under the condition that he fulfills his active-duty requirement.
To do this, Toth became an instructor of Arizona State University’s Army ROTC. He taught young Arizona college students team development and military doctrine all the while working out and practicing with the Cardinals for about a year.
Toth describes being back in Arizona as “nostalgic” of the times he spent learning how to support every man on his team, whether that be an NFL team, or in the U.S. Army, he said.
