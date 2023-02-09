It’s common knowledge that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has over 30 years of coaching experience under his belt – but did you know he spent one of those years up in Flagstaff?

That’s right – one of the two coaches at the helm of this year’s Super Bowl teams was the offensive line coach at Northern Arizona University in 1986.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.