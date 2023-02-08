Super Bowl LVII: Five things to do at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Even if you don’t plan on attending Super Bowl LVII, Phoenix is offering plenty of activities and events for fans to enjoy up until Saturday – one of them being the Super Bowl Experience. Take a day trip with the family to enjoy the festivities of the biggest sporting event in the country!
The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s is held at Phoenix Convention Center and is open to the public today and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and kids under 12 are granted free admission.
