All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets. The team has struck a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. That's according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move. The Mavericks will trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks to the Nets. The blockbuster trade ends Irving's pairing with Kevin Durant before it ever had much of a chance to click. Dallas also gets Markieff Morris in the deal.