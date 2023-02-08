State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, has been preparing for Super Bowl LVII for almost two years – the food, grass and security measures have undergone extensive thought and preparation for the fourth Super Bowl held in Glendale.
Because the Super Bowl is classified as a National Special Security Event, security at State Farm Stadium will look much different than it does at a regular season Cardinals game.
To put things in perspective, other events classified as NSSEs include U.S. presidential inaugurations and presidential nominating conventions.
T.S.A.-like security screening will be present at State Farm Stadium entrances, five miles of fencing and Customs and Borders Protection aircrafts patrolling the air space above the stadium are just a few of the many measures being taken for the expected one million visitors to Phoenix this weekend.
Even the grass for the field will be different from regular season Cardinals games. The grass for Super Bowl LVII has been growing since May 2021 at a local Scottsdale farm, Nick Pappas, NFL Field Service Director, said.
“We take different measures throughout the week to make sure we’re protecting the grass and that the surface is the top priority,” Pappas said. “The expectation is that the players come out to the field and it’s going to be safe for them to play at their highest level.”
The grounds crew goes as far as restricting certain tires and limiting weights of anything that goes on top of the field before, during and after the game. They work closely with the halftime crew to ensure the quality of the grass is not compromised following the halftime show.
The field is made up of a hybrid Bermuda grass called Tahoma 31 – it was specifically chosen for Super Bowl LVII based on the Arizona climate.
The grass is situated on a movable tray that can slide outside the stadium. The field goes outside during the day to give the grass some sun, as well as let the halftime crew rehearse inside on the floor. At night, the field comes back inside the stadium to protect the grass from the colder temperature and potential rain.
“As groundskeepers, we feel that the grass is as important as the helmets, mouthguards and shoulder pads,” Pappas said. “This is where the game happens, so it has to be at a certain level.”
The food and beverage experience for Super Bowl LVII is curated by Craft Culinary, a local Arizona culinary team that provides their service to leading stadiums, sports venues, cultural attractions and music venues across the nation.
One of the unique appetizers created for Super Bowl LVII is a local twist on the up-and-coming avocado toast which is popular among Arizonians. The dish features all the elements of what you normally find on avocado toast (avocado, tomato, cheese and seasonings), but is plated on Navajo fry bread instead of normal toast.
Fry bread was created by Native Americans, mainly from the Navajo tribe living in Arizona, in the 19th century.
