Super Bowl

Arizona is set to host its fourth Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. The Valley will move into sole possession of fifth place on the list of U.S. metropolitan areas that have hosted the NFL’s crown jewel.

 Susan Wong/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — If history means anything, the city of Glendale is in for a wild ride when the Super Bowl returns to Arizona in February.

This year’s Super Bowl will mark Arizona’s fourth time hosting the big game – and the three previous games in the Valley produced remarkable storylines and wild heroics after the NFL pulled the 1993 Super Bowl from Sun Devil Stadium when Arizona voters failed to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday. After a statewide referendum passed in November 1992, the NFL awarded the state the 1996 Super Bowl.

