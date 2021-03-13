Lake Havasu’s Noah Swearingen and Gunner LeGrand each advanced to next week’s State Championships after placing in the top three in Sectionals Saturday.
Swearingen placed third in the 132-pound weight class while LeGrand was in second in the 126 division. The top four qualify to move to the state tournament.
On his way to third, Swearingen reached the podium after going 3-1 in the tournament. After a first round bye, the senior pinned Buckeye Union’s Liam VanAusdal in the second period of his quarterfinals match. The pinned occurred 3:47 into the match.
Swearingen dropped to the consolation bracket after an 8-2 loss to Willow Canyon’s James Garritano in the semifinals. Swearingen went on to win two more matches to claim third.
In his first consolation match, the senior pinned Isaac Lopez of Raymond S. Kellis with a match time of 3:44. Swearingen had a 14-2 lead before winning by pinfall.
Swearingen dominated in the third place match, holding a 10-1 lead and pinning Verrado’s Cohen Blockwitz in the third period.
As for Legrand, he had two byes in the first and quarterfinals rounds before winning his semifinals match against Canyon View’s Peter Montalvo. LeGrand defeated Montalvo in a 6-4 decision after getting points on a penalty and earning two more points on a reversal takedown in the third round.
In the championship bout, LeGrand would get pinned by Ernest Brown of Raymond S. Kellis inside the first period.
The Knights had nine representatives at the Division II, Section I tournament, which took place at Youngker High School in Buckeye.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II State Championships are scheduled for Friday, March 19 at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley.
