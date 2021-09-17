In their first home meet of the season, the Lake Havasu swimming team had a tough task with Chandler in town.
The Knights fell to the Wolves by the combined score of 175-159 at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on Thursday. The boys lost 97-71, but the girls came out on top 88-78. The Knights won nine of 22 events on Thursday.
The first event of the afternoon was the girls 200 short course (SC) meter medley relay, which was won by the Knights’ quartet of Olivia Badaracco, Aubrie Carver, Fiona Janik and Kira Pope. The girls finished first in the race at two minutes, 15 seconds and 99 tenths of a second (2:15.99). They were 5.87 seconds faster than Chandler’s runner up finish.
All events were swam in short course meters due to the length of the pool at the Aquatic Center.
The girls were also victorious in the 200 freestyle relay with Carver, Nikole Wolf, Pope and Badaracco finishing at 2:03.28 – 12.39 seconds faster than the Wolves.
The only wins for the boys side Thursday occurred in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events. The quartet of Will Buckman, Cade Burgener, Luke McNay and Tristan Green placed first in the 200 free relay at 1:54.55 – 4.88 seconds faster than Chandler.
In the 400 free relay, Miller, Joshua Caton, Green and Buckman won the event at 4:10.65 – 8.49 seconds faster than the Wolves’ second place quartet.
Pope was the only Knight to win two individual events, coming in first in the 200 SC free and 100 breaststroke. In the 200 free, the senior placed first at 2:33.38 and completed the 100 breaststroke at 1:30.76.
Other Knights who won in the individual events include Janik (400 free, 5:12.80) and Badaracco (100 backstroke, 1:09.28). In the girls 100 backstroke, the race came down between Badaracco and Carver, who finished in second at 1:11.63.
Badaracco and Carver previously broke a school record in the 100-yard backstroke at the Northwest Arizona Invite on Sept. 10. On that day, Badaracco came in first at 1:01.59 while Carver was a close second at 1:01.64. The previous record holder was 1:02.89, set by Brissy Dowdy in 2016, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
Up next
The Knights will return to the pool for a home meet with Coronado and Kofa at the Aquatic Center on Sept. 23. First event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.