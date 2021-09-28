The Lake Havasu swimming team had a glut of success at the Tigers Fall Invitational in Kingman on Friday.
The Knights won 17 of 24 events and recorded a combined score of 332 – the most of any team at the meet. Havasu won the girls division with a score of 157 while the boys were also victorious at 175. The meet served as a state qualifier - the second for the Knights.
In the first event of the day, the Knights won the girls 200-yard medley relay by over 10 seconds. The quartet of Olivia Badaracco, Aubrie Carver, Fiona Janik and Kira Pope finished first with a time of two minutes, two seconds and 35 tenths of a second (02:02.35). The Knights finished 10.26 seconds ahead of Mohave.
Havasu won the boys 200 medley relay with Joshua Caton, Nathan Andrews, Aaron Miller and Will Buckman finishing first at 1:53.22 – 4.32 seconds faster than Mohave’s relay team.
In the 200 freestyle relays, the Knights finished on top in both events. The quartet of Pope, Badaracco, Janik and Carver won the event at 1:50.77. Buckman, Caton, Tristan Green and Miller won the boys event in a nail-biting finish. Havasu’s male quartet finished first at 1:40.12 – 70 tenths of a second faster than Mohave.
The girls didn’t win the 400 freestyle relay, but the boys closed the meet with a victory. Buckman, Cade Burgener, Caton and Miller finished first in the 400 free relay at 3:46.57.
Knights who won the individual events were Badaracco (200-yard free, 2:07.17), Andrews (200 free, 2:13.20; 100 breaststroke, 1:15.61), Carver (200 individual medley, 2:23.85; 100 backstroke, 1:01.95), Luke McNay (200 IM, 2:27.03), Zoey Chambers (100 butterfly, 1:26.30), Miller (100 butterfly, 59.98), Lauren Intac (100 freestyle, 1:08.66), Janik (500 freestyle, 5:59.62), Wyatt Hicks (500 freestyle, 6:36.93) and Caton (100 backstroke, 1:05.15).
Up next
Havasu will host San Luis at the Aquatic Center on Thursday. First event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
