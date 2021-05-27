The Lake Havasu High Athletic Department announced its yearly award winners for the 2020-21 academic year.
LHHS Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna presented the awards in a virtual ceremony from a broadcast studio at Lake Havasu High. Brenton Szymanski and Rylinn Smith were named the school’s Outstanding Athletes of the Year – an award selected by coaches.
“This is a night to celebrate and recognize our athletes for their accomplishments both on the field and in the classroom,” Zampogna said during the ceremony. “Tonight is also an opportunity to recognize our coaches, parents and countless volunteers that support our athletic program. We would not be able to provide our students with the opportunity to compete in high school athletics without your support.”
Szymanski, a junior, excelled in three varsity sports this year in football, basketball and track. He earned All-4A Southwest Second Team honors in football, started at point guard for the Knights basketball team and qualified for state in track.
Smith was a two-sport athlete as a senior, leading the Knights volleyball team in multiple categories and qualifying for the state track meet. Smith led the Knights in kills (83), kills per set (2.2) and digs (92) and was named All-5A Desert West Honorable Mention.
The athletic department also awarded the Coach of the Year honor to Jeremy Wojcicki, who led the girl’s golf team and the boy’s tennis team to state tournament appearances.
Wojcicki was selected for his award by his fellow Lake Havasu coaches. In Wojcicki’s first year coaching girl’s golf during the fall, the Knights competed at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II State Championships where they finished 12th overall.
When spring came around, the Knights boy’s tennis clinched a spot in the Division II as the No. 4 seed and hosted two playoff matches. Havasu finished 10-2 after getting eliminated in the D-II quarterfinals. It was the program’s first playoff appearance since 2009.
Other award winners include Zach Hansen (LHHS Career Athlete Award), Isabella Sloma (Career Athlete), Allison Grogan (Pursuing Victory With Honor Award), Gavin Lintz (Pursuing Victory With Honor), Reese Myers (Scholar Athlete of the Year Award), Cole Fuller (Scholar Athlete of the Year), Avery Rieth (Student Manager of the Year) and Asher Kaluali (Unified Sports Athlete of the Year).
Lake Havasu High Athletic Trainer Andrea Allen was named the Volunteer Coach of the Year for coaching softball this past season, Sylvia Reynolds and Tamie Rieth were awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award and Havasu Online TV was named Business of the Year. Recent grads Izzy Kistler and Hayden Bekkedahl were named the Coaches Scholastic Athlete of the Year Award recipients.
“While a virtual event is not ideal, we hope to be back in person for this event next year,” Zampogna said. “When reflecting back this year regarding athletics in the state of Arizona, all I could simply think about is we made it.”
