Ayden “Marko” Markovich returned to the area for his second year as part of the Havasu Heat baseball team.
Marko grew up in Mesa playing multiple sports but was always drawn more to baseball.
“I mostly liked playing football besides playing baseball, I also enjoyed going to wrestling tournaments too,” he said. “I always knew I wanted to be a baseball player, it's just such a mental game that success means just a little bit more to people that go through failure so often in a game like this.”
His favorite memory playing was during his freshman year of high school at Casteel in Queen Creek.
“My favorite memory of baseball was when I had my first multi extra base hit game in high school as a freshman.”
In high school, Marko moved to the state of Montana and unlike Arizona, didn’t have high school baseball. In the middle of his senior year, he took a risk and moved back to Arizona, playing for Desert Vista for the chance to continue playing in college.
“So basically Montana does not have high school baseball unlike most states here in the U.S. I've played competitive baseball consistently since I was about nine, and I wanted to get more looks from scouts,” Marko said. “I knew I had to make sacrifices to get to where I wanted to be on the collegiate level, and moving to Arizona in the middle of my senior year was a risk I was willing to take.”
The risk paid off as he spent a year at California State University, San Bernardino before joining many of his Heat teammates at Porterville College in northern California. Last year, his college coaches told him about the opportunity to play for the Heat over the summer.
“My path up to playing for the Heat last year was based off of chance,” Marko said. “My head coaches told me I would be playing summer ball in Lake Havasu City, and so it was decided.”
A big part of the outfielder’s return to the team was because of the environment the team gave off.
“I think the environment the Heat has for our players is a type of environment that just gives off super fun vibes,” he said. “I've always thought being on the Heat is fun, but yet competitive. Two of my most favorite things in the game of baseball.”
