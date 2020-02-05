National Signing Day is a day where childhood dreams come true.
On Wednesday, Lake Havasu’s Jace Taylor officially signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of New Mexico this fall.
“It’s a great fit. I felt at home,” said the wide receiver about his decision. “Ultimately, it’s what my family and I thought was best for me and it’s something that I’ve always dreamed of.”
Taylor took his time in making his choice, opting not to sign during the early signing period which ran from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20. He had offers from numerous schools such as South Dakota State, Northern Arizona and UTEP, where he was verbally committed.
He listed a number of reasons why he chose New Mexico in the end.
“The coaching staff, their plan for me, their facilities, some of the guys they’re bringing in with me and having the opportunity to play right away meant a lot to me,” he said.
The chance to play as a freshman is what meant most to Taylor.
“I want to get everything I can out of it and I have aspirations to play at the next level as well,” he said.
Family has played an integral part in Taylor’s development. He had nothing but praise to give them.
“They’ve meant everything to me,” he said. “They’ve always supported me and been there for me. Throughout this whole process, they’ve been there.”
Taylor’s father also played college football and was able to provide a unique perspective to him during in his recruiting process.
Listed at 6 feet 5 inches tall, Taylor possesses the prototypical look and talent of a Division I wide receiver. However, it’s what you don’t see on the field is why Havasu head coach Karl Thompson believes Taylor will succeed at the next level.
“He’s always doing things the right way on and off the field,” said Thompson. “He has a willingness to do anything to help the team and he has always been a student of the game. He takes criticism well and knows it will make him and the team better.”
Taylor played three seasons at the varsity level and began playing mostly as a cornerback, transitioning to receiver as a junior.
As a senior, Taylor led the Knights with 1,034 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with eight receiving touchdowns while missing two games with a shoulder injury.
During his time in Albuquerque, Taylor also wants to earn his degree and possibly his master’s. He has yet to declare a major but lists business and sports management as some of the favorites.
New Mexico competes in the Mountain West Conference and will play opponents such as Boise State, Hawaii, Wyoming and San Diego State. Also, the Lobos are scheduled to face USC and Mississippi State in non-conference play in the 2020 season.
The Lobos will be led by first-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is getting his first opportunity as a head coach. Gonzales previously served as defensive coordinator for two seasons at Arizona State University under Herm Edwards.
